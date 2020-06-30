WINDSOR, ONT. -- After receiving a number of complaints the Town of Lakeshore has opted to close West Beach effective immediately.

The closure comes after the town heard about issues of overcrowding, parking concerns, smoking and alcohol use at the public beach.

The town says extra policing was brought in. The size of the crowd was too large to be safely managed.

Earlier this month, the Town of Essex closed Colchester Beach following similar complaints of illegal drinking, littering and overcrowding.