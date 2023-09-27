Windsor

    • Be on the lookout for these porch pirates: WPS

    Police say on Sept. 11, at 12:30 p.m., an unknown male stole packages from a residence in the 300 block of Prince Road. (Source: Windsor police) Police say on Sept. 11, at 12:30 p.m., an unknown male stole packages from a residence in the 300 block of Prince Road. (Source: Windsor police)

    Windsor police are asking the public to keep an eye out for two alleged porch pirates.

    Police are asking for help finding the two theft suspects.

    In the first case, on Sept. 11, at 12:30 p.m., police say an unknown male stole packages from a residence in the 300 block of Prince Road.

    In the second case, on Sept. 20, around 3:30 p.m., police say an unknown suspect stole packages from a residence in the 2400 block of Meldrum Road.Police say on Sept. 20, around 3:30 p.m., police say an unknown suspect stole packages from a residence in the 2400 block of Meldrum Road. (Source: Windsor police)

    Both suspects were riding mountain bikes.

    If you can identify these alleged porch pirates, contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News