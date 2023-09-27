Be on the lookout for these porch pirates: WPS

Windsor police are asking the public to keep an eye out for two alleged porch pirates.

Police are asking for help finding the two theft suspects.

Windsor Police are asking the community’s help in locating two theft suspects. Be on the lookout for these porch pirates:

Case #: 23-305428 - On September 11, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., this unknown male stole packages from a residence in the 300 block of Prince Rd. pic.twitter.com/KJibaM3LZ0 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 27, 2023

In the first case, on Sept. 11, at 12:30 p.m., police say an unknown male stole packages from a residence in the 300 block of Prince Road.

In the second case, on Sept. 20, around 3:30 p.m., police say an unknown suspect stole packages from a residence in the 2400 block of Meldrum Road. Police say on Sept. 20, around 3:30 p.m., police say an unknown suspect stole packages from a residence in the 2400 block of Meldrum Road. (Source: Windsor police)

Both suspects were riding mountain bikes.

If you can identify these alleged porch pirates, contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.