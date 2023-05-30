Basking in sunshine: Windsor-Essex experiencing sizzling hot and sunny weather
Another day of sunshine and clear skies across the region.
Temperatures will stick around the 30 C mark, getting slightly warmer on Friday with no rain showers in sight.
Tuesday: Sunny. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 30 except 22 near Lake Erie. UV index 8 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Low 17.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 30. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday: Sunny. High 30.
Friday: Sunny. High 31.
Saturday: Sunny. High 30.
Sunday: Sunny. High 30.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
Russia says drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack, blames Ukraine
Russian air defences stopped eight drones converging on Moscow, officials said Tuesday, in an attack that authorities blamed on Ukraine, while Russia continued a a relentless wave of daylight and nighttime bombardment of Kyiv that began Monday.
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
'Crushing consequences': experts see growing risk as wildfires crash into communities
The fire department in Slave Lake, Alta., had a long-standing plan for tackling wildfire encroaching on the community, but in May 2011, flames from a nearby forest blewover suppression efforts and destroyed several hundred homes and other buildings. Research suggests that so-called interface fires, which occur where forests and flames meet human development, are on the rise.
Parliament votes down Conservative motion against safe supply of drugs
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has failed to persuade the House of Commons to condemn the Liberal government's approach to fighting drug addiction.
Plan for fate of crumbling 24 Sussex expected by fall, minister tells MPs
Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek says the Liberal government expects to have a plan for the future of 24 Sussex Drive by the fall.
Billie Eilish hits back at criticism over her more feminine fashion choices
Billie Eilish is taking on critics who apparently have an issue with how her style has evolved over the years.
5 things to know for Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Albertans went to the polls and the results are in, more calls for special rapporteur David Johnston to step aside, and tragedies serve as reminder of need to beware water safety as the weather warms up.
Chaotic U.K. cheese wheel race knocks Canadian unconscious before she wins
The big cheese of extreme U.K. sports events is back. The first racer to finish behind the fast-rolling cheese gets to keep it. Canadian contestant Delaney Irving, 19, won the women's race despite being briefly knocked unconscious.
Kitchener
-
Four-way stop planned for intersection where bus driver and OPP officer killed
The rural Oxford County intersection where an OPP officer and a school bus driver were killed Monday was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop when the deadly crash happened.
-
Death of on-duty OPP officer highlights mental toll on first responders
The death of an OPP officer Monday morning adds to a growing list of Ontario police officers who have died while on-duty in the past few months.
-
WCDSB vacant trustee seat remains empty as board looks for guidance
It was a night of indecision at Waterloo region's catholic school board as trustees went back and forth trying to find the best approach to fill a vacant seat.
London
-
Community mourns death of OPP officer and school bus driver
Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver. Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
-
London transit may consider increasing bus fares as budget pressures intensify
A new report to transit commissioners provides a high-level outlook on the financial challenges facing the bus system and suggests strategies to balance upcoming budgets including an increase to bus fares.
-
Elgin County OPP looking to identify owner, dog in biting incident
Police in Elgin County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and his pet dog after the dog repeatedly bit and injured a 62 year old while in a conservation area on Monday.
Barrie
-
Five Simcoe County streets ranked the worst in Central Ontario
Five Simcoe County roads ranked as the worst in Central Ontario in the annual CAA's Worst Roads campaign.
-
Suspended driver faces hefty tow, impound bill for speeding on Hwy 93: OPP
Police near Wyebridge say a motorist needed to call a cab for a ride after an officer clocked the vehicle speeding along Highway 93.
-
Barrie man wins the Ontario Champion of Champions golf tournament
A Barrie man has played his way to the highest-level amateur golf tournament in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found following a desperate underwater search that lasted more than a day.
-
Driver in critical condition after hitting moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury
One person is in critical condition after hitting a moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury on Friday night, police say.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Orleans residents concerned about road plan around future LRT station
Residents in Orléans and the local councillor are raising concerns about the updated road design near the new Convent Glen LRT station.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'There's just no one down here anymore': Sports4 moving from downtown, blames lack of foot traffic
It's the end of an era for one sporting goods store at Bank Street and Laurier Avenue. The owner says a lack of foot traffic downtown is behind the decision to close a store that's been operating for 41 years.
-
Sandy Hill Child Care Centre granted extension to get new building up to code months after fire
The Sandy Hill Child Care Centre has an extra two weeks to get its new home up to code months after a fire destroyed its original site on Wilbrod Street.
Toronto
-
Worst 10 roads in Ontario include streets in Hamilton and Toronto
A busy Hamilton street has once again taken the top spot in the Canadian Automotive Association’s (CAA) annual Worst Roads in Ontario campaign.
-
'I wanted to cry': Ontario woman to pay nearly $9,000 in damage to uninsured parked car
An Ontario woman is on the hook for nearly $9,000 in damages after her uninsured car was hit while stored in a parking lot.
-
York Catholic District School Board votes against flying the Pride flag in June
The Pride Progress flag will not be flying next month outside the York Catholic Education Centre.
Montreal
-
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
-
3 out of 4 Quebecers are against raising politicians' salaries: survey
Three out of four Quebecers would oppose a 30 per cent increase in MNAs' salaries, suggests a new Léger poll commissioned by Québec Solidaire (QS). The poll was conducted online among 1,006 Quebecers between May 26 and 29.
-
Quebec to continue free flu vaccination to continue in 2023
The Quebec government announced on Tuesday that the influenza vaccine will continue to be free of charge for anyone who wishes to take advantage of it during the next annual autumn vaccination campaign against this disease.
Atlantic
-
Early estimates indicate 200 structures damaged in Halifax-area wildfire
Approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged by the wildfire that began burning Sunday in the Upper Tanatallon, N.S., area, according to preliminary estimates.
-
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
-
In photos: Out-of-control wildfires force thousands to evacuate in N.S.
Pictures from across Nova Scotia highlight the destruction brought on by two wildfires that are burning out of control in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Lagimodiere
Winnipeg police say the driver of a motorcycle is in stable condition after a serious crash that shut down a section of Lagimodiere Boulevard.
-
Family desperate to find missing son last seen heading to school
A Winnipeg family is asking for help to find their missing teenage son whom they haven't seen since he left for school in the Fort Richmond area last Wednesday morning.
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | NDP dominates Edmonton as UCP wins Alberta election
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
-
Golden Knights reach 2nd Stanley Cup Final after Game 6 win over Stars
William Karlsson, William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault are finally getting another chance in the Stanley Cup Final, after the first one that came so quick for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | NDP dominates Edmonton as UCP wins Alberta election
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
-
Elementary, high school students vote NDP in Student Vote Alberta simulation
Over 170,000 elementary and high school students weighed in on the Alberta election and the NDP had to hope the real voters were listening, because they won the kids' vote.
Vancouver
-
Widow of West Vancouver man who drowned trying to save dog describes desperate struggle in the water
The widow of a man who died trying to save a dog from drowning in West Vancouver is remembering her husband as a brave man with endless compassion.
-
Fraser Health in hot seat: Doctors at 4 hospitals now citing safety concerns
On Monday, Fraser Health provided two senior leaders to address the latest letter outlining risks to patients, allegations of muzzling, and pleas for help from emergency physicians in the health authority's hospitals.
-
BC Trucking Association calls on industry to prioritize safety following overpass crash
The president of the BC Trucking Association is issuing renewed calls for safety after a trailer truck smashed into an overhead pass Monday morning in Langley.