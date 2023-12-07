Ballot bins aim to enhance downtown cleanliness

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is launching a plan to enhance downtown cleanliness.

Ballot bins are being strategically placed at key locations throughout downtown to address the issue of cigarette butt litter.

The bins will be located at the following spaces:

126 Ouellette

294 Ouellette

341 Ouellette

507 Ouellette

546 Ouellette

670 Ouellette

The bins aim to encourage responsible disposal by incorporating an engaging voting mechanism.

Smokers are invited to cast their "ballot" by properly disposing of their cigarette butts in designated bins, fostering a sense of community responsibility and environmental stewardship.