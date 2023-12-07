Ballot bins aim to enhance downtown cleanliness
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is launching a plan to enhance downtown cleanliness.
Ballot bins are being strategically placed at key locations throughout downtown to address the issue of cigarette butt litter.
The bins will be located at the following spaces:
- 126 Ouellette
- 294 Ouellette
- 341 Ouellette
- 507 Ouellette
- 546 Ouellette
- 670 Ouellette
The bins aim to encourage responsible disposal by incorporating an engaging voting mechanism.
Smokers are invited to cast their "ballot" by properly disposing of their cigarette butts in designated bins, fostering a sense of community responsibility and environmental stewardship.
