Employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant are being affected by the severe weather in the United States.

FCA Canada Head of Communications LouAnn Gosselin confirms shifts are being shortened due to a parts shortage from Mahle Behr Dayton in Ohio.

An EF3 tornado and an EF2 tornado touched down near Dayton late Monday night, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses including the FCA feeder plant.

The Ohio company has been producing a limited number of parts with the use of generators.

There's no word yet when production will return to normal.

The storms late Monday night claimed the life of an 81-year-old man who was killed after a car crashed through his home.