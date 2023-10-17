Bad Friends Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee coming to Windsor
A popular podcast is coming to life at Caesars Windsor this spring.
Bad Friends with Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee hits The Colosseum stage on Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m.
Andrew stars in FX’s most-watched comedy series, Dave alongside Lil’ Dicky. Andrew starred in the Showtime series, I’m Dying Up Here executive produced by Jim Carey and directed by Jonathan Levine. He also appeared in Game Over Man, written and produced by the Workaholics crew. Previously, Andrew was the star of ABC’s comedy Mixology.
Andrew got his start acting and writing on the final season of Punk’d for MTV and since then he has guest starred on This Is Us, Adult Swim’s Children’s Hospital, Netflix’s Arrested Development, HBO’s Family Tree, NBC’s The Office, FX’s The League, and Hulu’s Deadbeat.
In addition to co-hosting Bad Friends with comedian Bobby Lee, Andrew also has his own solo podcast Whiskey Ginger and both combined accumulate upwards of a million downloads per week.
His Showtime hour-long stand-up special Home-Field Advantage debuted in 2017 and his Comedy Central Half Hour stand-up special was released alongside his debut album Say No More on Comedy Central Records.
Bobby Lee is best known for his numerous years as a cast member on MAD TV and his hit podcast Tiger Belly, one of the top comedy podcasts in the world. A true embodiment of the term “multi-hyphenate,” Bobby’s reach extends into the worlds of TV, film, standup, and podcasting.
Bobby frequently appears on podcasts hosted by fellow comedians including Your Mom’s House with Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitsky, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Flagrant with Andrew Schulz, and Two Bears One Cave with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.
Windsor Top Stories
-
LIVE FROM COURT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said. Meanwhile, the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv are expected to transport more Canadians and their families to Athens.
Up in smoke: 5 years after legalization, cannabis use higher while companies burn out
Five years after legalization, the number of Canadians using recreational cannabis keeps getting higher while the sector shows signs of burning out, according to Statistics Canada data.
The mother of an Israeli woman in a Hamas hostage video appeals for her release
The mother of a young Israeli woman held by Hamas appealed for her release on Tuesday, calling the seizure of some 200 hostages 'a crime against humanity.'
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg judge has found a man not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital nursing supervisor.
Canada sanctions 'Russian collaborators' including TV stations in Moldova
The Canadian government has announced new sanctions against "Russian collaborators" in Moldova.
DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.
5 Hezbollah fighters are killed as tensions flare along the border between Lebanon and Israel
Clashes erupted Tuesday along the Lebanon-Israel border that left five Hezbollah fighters dead, marking the largest number of casualties for the militant group in a single day as tensions with Israel escalate.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in September
Statistics Canada's latest Consumer Price Index report shows some foods continue to decrease in cost as inflation slows, but others remain expensive.
The man behind the Carolina Reaper has just made the new world's hottest pepper
The South Carolina hot pepper expert who crossbred and grew the Carolina Reaper that's hotter than most pepper sprays has broken his own world record with a pepper that's three times hotter.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Guelph restaurant under investigation
Fire crews are on scene at a Guelph restaurant where flames broke out Tuesday morning.
-
End of GED testing in Canada leaves people with fewer options
The current Canadian version of the General Educational Development (GED) test used in Ontario, will no longer be available starting spring 2024.
-
A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025
The City of Kitchener has extended A Better Tent City’s land use agreement to May 2025.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Court hears Veltman pulled over to put on bulletproof vest
In part of his testimony, Veltman told the court, while driving around London, he pulled over to put his bulletproof vest on 'in case' he saw more Muslims.
-
Heated exchange leads to abrupt ending of Sarnia council meeting
A Sarnia city council meeting ended abruptly Monday afternoon after Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley and Coun. Bill Dennis became engaged in a heated exchange, which included personal attacks.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 25
The seventh week of the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial got underway on Monday with the accused resuming his testimony and telling the court how he debated targeting Muslims in Toronto the day before the attack on the Afzaal family in London. Here’s what you missed.
Barrie
-
One man's 2-week-long crime spree ends in more than a dozen charges
One man faces dozens of charges after a crime spree across Midland.
-
Port Carling bedroom fire started in child's closet, displacing 7
Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a home in Port Carling on Sunday.
-
Helicopter crashes into waterfront Collingwood home
A helicopter crashed into a house in Collingwood shortly after takeoff Monday morning, officials say.
Northern Ontario
-
Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.
-
Recent violent attacks in Timmins have police concerned
Two recent and particularly violent attacks in Timmins, Ont. have police concerned.
-
Sudbury may require use of clear plastic garbage bags to boost recycling, composting
Greater Sudbury is considering ways to encourage residents to recycle and compost, including mandating the use of clear plastic garbage bags.
Ottawa
-
6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said. Meanwhile, the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv are expected to transport more Canadians and their families to Athens.
-
Ottawa Community Housing announces new affordable housing in Centretown
At a time when the need for more housing in Ottawa is at its highest, a groundbreaking ceremony took place Monday to build more affordable housing in Centretown.
-
Hydro Ottawa customers can now switch to new ultra-low overnight plan
Hydro Ottawa says its customers now have the option to switch to Ontario's new ultra-low overnight rate plan, which comes into effect locally Nov. 1.
Toronto
-
'Terrorism in its darkest form': Doug Ford speaks on motion to condemn Hamas attacks
Ontario Premier Doug Ford gave an impassioned speech at Queen’s Park Tuesday while calling on the legislature to condemn attacks by Hamas against Israel.
-
SIU investigating after suspects and officers injured in Pickering collision
Two suspects and multiple Durham police officers have been injured in a collision on a residential street which is now being investigated by Ontario’s police watchdog.
-
Markham Public Library apologizes after manager tells staff to not 'actively promote' Islamic Heritage Month
Markham Public Library (MPL) is apologizing after an email from a manager advising staff to not 'actively promote' Islamic Heritage Month surfaced on social media.
Montreal
-
Gun violence down in Montreal compared to last summer: SPVM
Montreal police say gun violence is down this summer when compared to the same time period last year.
-
6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said. Meanwhile, the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv are expected to transport more Canadians and their families to Athens.
-
Quebec common front members vote in favour of strike action
The members of unions associated with Quebec's Common Front have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa, two Atlantic premiers agree to 'modified' Atlantic Loop project
Nova Scotia and New Brunswick scaled back plans for the Atlantic Loop electricity grid Monday to expanding just one existing connection between their two provinces.
-
New Brunswick throne speech makes brief mention to LGBTQ school policy
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government presented a throne speech Tuesday that made only a passing reference to the school gender identity policy that brought the province to the brink of an early election.
-
6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said. Meanwhile, the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv are expected to transport more Canadians and their families to Athens.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg judge has found a man not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital nursing supervisor.
-
Shooting in Exchange District sends youth to hospital: police
Two youths have been arrested and one was taken to the hospital following a shooting near Winnipeg’s Exchange District on Monday.
-
Premier Designate Wab Kinew facing 'rich challenge' forming his inner circle: political scientist
The province will soon find out who is in Premier Designate Wab Kinew's inner circle when he and his team are sworn in on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Gas prices keep inflation high, Alberta expert says
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8 per cent in September as prices year-over-year rose more slowly across the economy.
-
Caught on camera: Bikes stolen in broad daylight from Olds, Alta., school
Olds RCMP are looking for information from the public following a theft and attempted break-and-enter in the community on Monday.
-
Here's how much money Calgarians have lost to cryptocurrency scams so far in 2023
Calgarians have lost more than $22.5 million to cryptocurrency scams so far in 2023.
Edmonton
-
Seniors, families endure extended wait for Alberta life-lease repayments
A group of Albertans representing families who've signed so-called life leases with retirement homes are concerned about access to hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money.
-
Enhanced masking requirements expanded to 7 Alberta hospitals: AHS
Alberta Health Services says enhanced masking requirements are now in place at seven hospitals.
-
Albertans demand details, risk assessment in telephone town hall on quitting CPP
The provincial panel gathering feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard arguments for and against the idea in a telephone town hall Monday, but the overriding theme was a demand for details in order to make an informed decision.
Vancouver
-
B.C. produce prices could rise despite falling inflation
The Canadian inflation rate for September slowed but the prices of some grocery items could rise further due to outside factors.
-
Wind, rain warnings issued for Vancouver Island, coastal B.C.
Forecasters in coastal British Columbia are warning the public to avoid fast-flowing rivers as the region braces for high winds and up to 200 millimetres of rain on parts of Vancouver Island, the central coast and Haida Gwaii.
-
6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said. Meanwhile, the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv are expected to transport more Canadians and their families to Athens.