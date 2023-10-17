Bad Friends Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee coming to Windsor

News -

A popular podcast is coming to life at Caesars Windsor this spring.

Bad Friends with Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee hits The Colosseum stage on Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m.

Andrew stars in FX’s most-watched comedy series, Dave alongside Lil’ Dicky. Andrew starred in the Showtime series, I’m Dying Up Here executive produced by Jim Carey and directed by Jonathan Levine. He also appeared in Game Over Man, written and produced by the Workaholics crew. Previously, Andrew was the star of ABC’s comedy Mixology.

Andrew got his start acting and writing on the final season of Punk’d for MTV and since then he has guest starred on This Is Us, Adult Swim’s Children’s Hospital, Netflix’s Arrested Development, HBO’s Family Tree, NBC’s The Office, FX’s The League, and Hulu’s Deadbeat.

In addition to co-hosting Bad Friends with comedian Bobby Lee, Andrew also has his own solo podcast Whiskey Ginger and both combined accumulate upwards of a million downloads per week.

His Showtime hour-long stand-up special Home-Field Advantage debuted in 2017 and his Comedy Central Half Hour stand-up special was released alongside his debut album Say No More on Comedy Central Records.

Bobby Lee is best known for his numerous years as a cast member on MAD TV and his hit podcast Tiger Belly, one of the top comedy podcasts in the world. A true embodiment of the term “multi-hyphenate,” Bobby’s reach extends into the worlds of TV, film, standup, and podcasting.

Bobby frequently appears on podcasts hosted by fellow comedians including Your Mom’s House with Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitsky, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Flagrant with Andrew Schulz, and Two Bears One Cave with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.