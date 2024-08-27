Back-to-school campaign launched to help students and new Transit Windsor riders

Transit Windsor is launching a Back-to-School Social Media Campaign for students and heir families.

The goal is to engage students and their families, while promoting safe and convenient public transit options for the upcoming academic year.

Starting Tuesday, Transit Windsor will begin to roll out a series of informative and interactive posts across its social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. The campaign will provide students with essential information on bus routes, schedules, and fare options, all tailored to meet the needs of those returning to school.

"We understand that getting back to school can be a hectic time for students and their families,” said Tyson Cragg, Transit Windsor’s executive director. “Our goal with this campaign is to make the transition smoother by providing all the necessary information right at their fingertips.”

Key Highlights of the Campaign:

Trip Planning: Students can use the Transit Windsor website or app to explore route maps that highlight the most convenient bus routes to major schools as well as St. Clair College and the University of Windsor.

Using the App: Tips on how to use the Transit Windsor app to have instant access to live route options and detour information.

Fare Information: Details on student discount passes, how to use the Transit Windsor app for contactless payments, and tips on saving money with monthly passes.

Investments in the Future: As our community experiences significant economic and population growth, hear how Windsor is investing to help transit grow to meet those needs.

For more information, follow Transit Windsor on social media or visit their website.