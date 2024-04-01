WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Axe the tax' rallies held in Windsor

    Protest at Mic Mac Park in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Protest at Mic Mac Park in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police want the public to know the service is aware of planned demonstrations against the federal government's recent raise of the carbon pricing.

    Protesters gathered at Mic Mac Park Monday morning and set off on a slow roll. Many of the participants had signs that said "axe the tax".Protest at Mic Mac Park in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

    According to a post on social media, WPS said it respects demonstrators' rights to peacefully protest and officers will work to ensure protestors can work to exercise their civil rights in a way that is, "lawful and safe."

    Police are also reminding people that, "blocking or impeding access to critical economic infrastructure, such as the Ambassador Bridge, is illegal order the Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act as well as the injunction issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in 2022."

    Officers will maintain a visible presence and said they will "respond as needed," and ensure that those who attempt to block or impede access to the bridge or other critical infrastructure will be held criminally accountable.

    Road closures

    At 12:56 p.m., police informed the public of the following road closures::

    • Southbound access to Huron Church Rd. from Millen St. is closed.
    • College Ave. at Huron Church Rd. is closed to eastbound and westbound traffic.
    • Northbound access to the Ambassador Bridge from Huron Church Rd. is open to commercial vehicles only. Northbound passenger vehicles must access the bridge via Wyandotte St.

    These routes will remain closed until further notice.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Long time coming': Budget to include $1B for national school food program

    The federal Liberal government is finally making good on a years-old election campaign pledge, committing Monday to allocate $1 billion over five years to fund a new national school food program. The funding, to be included in the upcoming April 16 budget, will help provide meals to an additional 400,000 Canadian kids a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News