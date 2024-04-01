'Axe the tax' rallies held in Windsor

Windsor police want the public to know the service is aware of planned demonstrations against the federal government's recent raise of the carbon pricing.

Protesters gathered at Mic Mac Park Monday morning and set off on a slow roll. Many of the participants had signs that said "axe the tax". Protest at Mic Mac Park in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

According to a post on social media, WPS said it respects demonstrators' rights to peacefully protest and officers will work to ensure protestors can work to exercise their civil rights in a way that is, "lawful and safe."

Police are also reminding people that, "blocking or impeding access to critical economic infrastructure, such as the Ambassador Bridge, is illegal order the Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act as well as the injunction issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in 2022."

Officers will maintain a visible presence and said they will "respond as needed," and ensure that those who attempt to block or impede access to the bridge or other critical infrastructure will be held criminally accountable.

Road closures

At 12:56 p.m., police informed the public of the following road closures::

Southbound access to Huron Church Rd. from Millen St. is closed.

College Ave. at Huron Church Rd. is closed to eastbound and westbound traffic.

Northbound access to the Ambassador Bridge from Huron Church Rd. is open to commercial vehicles only. Northbound passenger vehicles must access the bridge via Wyandotte St.

These routes will remain closed until further notice.