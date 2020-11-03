WINDSOR, ONT. -- The average sales price for homes was up $86,000 in October compared to the same month last year, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

The average sales price for October 2020 was $428,276. The average salespPrice for October 2019 was $341,848.

The total of monthly listings was 823, down 2.60 per cent from 845 in October 2019. At the time of the associations report there were 703 available listings.

WECAR says 720 properties were sold in October 2020, up 18.23 per cent compared to October 2019 with 609 properties sold.

The most popular style of homes sold this month: 2 Storey (143), Bungalow (124), Ranch (121), Raised Ranch (87), 1 ½ Storey (75).