Average Windsor-Essex house sale price up more than $90K since last year
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 5:08PM EDT
A home for sale sign is shown in a Toronto west end neighbourhood May 8, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- House prices continue to climb in Windsor and Essex County.
The Windsor and Essex County Association of Realtors reports the average sale price in the area was more than $430,810 in August.
The average price in the same month last year was $336,472 a difference of more than $90,000.
Also in August 728 properties sold, which was an increase of 17.1 per cent compared to August 2019.
However, the total listings for August were 936 — a dip of 1.27 per cent for the same period last year.
The most popular style of home in August was the Bungalow.