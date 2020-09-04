WINDSOR, ONT. -- House prices continue to climb in Windsor and Essex County.

The Windsor and Essex County Association of Realtors reports the average sale price in the area was more than $430,810 in August.

The average price in the same month last year was $336,472 a difference of more than $90,000.

Also in August 728 properties sold, which was an increase of 17.1 per cent compared to August 2019.

However, the total listings for August were 936 — a dip of 1.27 per cent for the same period last year.

The most popular style of home in August was the Bungalow.