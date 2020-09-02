WINDSOR, ONT. -- The average sales price and the number of homes sold increased in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

The average price for August 2020 was $430,810, up from $336,472 in August 2019.

There were 728 properties sold in August, an increase of 17.61 per cent compared to August 2019, when 619 were properties sold.

The total of monthly listings was 936, which is down 1.27 per cent, with 948 in August 2019. At the time of the WECAR report, there were 906 available Listings.

Here’s a breakdown of the most popular style of homes sold this month: