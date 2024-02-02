Average home sales price increases to $534,655 in Windsor-Essex’
There was an increase in the average sales price of homes and market activity in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
The average sale price increased to $534,655 in January, which is a 4.11 per cent increase compared to an average price of $517,187 in January 2023.
There was also an increase in the number of homes sold in the area. WECAR reports 633 homes were sold in January, up 5.34 per cent compared to the 608 homes sold during January 2023.
There was a total of 1,016 available listings at the time of the report.
BREAKING U.S. begins strikes on militias in Iraq, Syria, retaliating for fatal drone attack, officials tell AP
The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told The Associated Press.
NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.
Politics trumped legal advice in decision not to revoke citizenship of Nazi in 1960s
A report on Canada's handling of Nazi war criminals suggests politics played a key role in the 1967 decision to preserve the citizenship of a man convicted of war crimes in the Soviet Union.
Carl Weathers, who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and teaching golf in 'Happy Gilmore,' has died. He was 76.
Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
NHL to allow players to compete at Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030
Commissioner Gary Bettman announced today during the league's all-star festivities that its players will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and at the 2030 Games, which is currently without a host city.
Italian mafia boss who escaped prison by tying bed sheets together arrested during romantic dinner in France
Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss of the Gargano Mafia in the southern Italian region of Puglia, was caught Thursday outside a luxury restaurant in Bastia, Corsica, where he was dining with a female companion.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Kitchener
Human remains found in Guelph park, say police
Guelph police say human remains were found in Preservation Park on Thursday afternoon.
Students won’t return to fire damaged Mount Forest school this year
Fire damage at a Mount Forest school is so extensive students won’t be able to return to their classrooms for the remainder of the year. New details have also been released about the fire.
Guelph basketball coach facing sex assault charges
Guelph police have arrested a youth basketball coach on historical sexual assault charges.
London
Fire damages Mt. Brydges home
District Chief Mike Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
Crash involving cyclist leads to charges for SUV driver
A crash involving an SUV and a cyclist in Huron County has resulted in charges.
Barrie
BREAKING
BREAKING Case of missing Alliston man found dead ruled a homicide, longtime friend facing charges
Provincial police have ruled the death of a missing Alliston man a homicide and charged his longtime friend with murder.
Don't open your door to strangers: Barrie police warn after suspicious incidents
Police encourage residents not to open their doors to strangers and always to keep their homes locked up following two suspicious incidents in Barrie.
Woman charged twice in same day for same driving violations
A woman from Orangeville was charged with the same offences twice on the same day while driving in Bradford.
Northern Ontario
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
Ottawa
Ottawa Police issue warning over high-risk 'violent' offender living in Centretown
The Ottawa Police Service is warning residents of a violent offender who poses a risk to the community, particularly women, currently living in Centretown.
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa-Gatineau, here are the changes this year
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa and Gatineau this year with a few changes to keep the beloved winter festival viable during the mild weather conditions.
Driver charged with assault after Ottawa road rage incident
The Ottawa Police Service have arrested two people on assault, firearms and drug charges in connection with a road rage incident on Walkley Road Thursday morning.
Toronto
W5
W5 Video shows Ontario 'crypto king' associate refusing to hand over phone found in toilet caddy
A video displayed as evidence in court shows an associate of the so-called Ontario ‘crypto king’ refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators after hiding it in a toilet caddy during a court-ordered search at his girlfriend’s Oshawa, Ont. home, resulting in five months of jail time for the 27-year-old.
Subway service suspended along portion of Line 1
There is currently no TTC subway service between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge.
Montreal
Quebec ethics commissioner will not open investigation into two CAQ MNAs
Quebec ethics commissioner Ariane Mignolet will not be opening any investigations into CAQ MNAs Yves Montigny and Gilles Bélanger in the end.
2 dead, 1 in critical condition after Montreal apartment fire
Two people are dead and one person is in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end early Friday morning.
Before CAQ renounced private political donations, party proposed doubling maximum contribution to $200
Francois Legault's CAQ, which has just temporarily renounced popular financing, proposed raising the ceiling on political donations to $200 last summer.
Atlantic
Snowstorm could bring deep snow to parts of the Maritimes this weekend
A complex but long-duration snowfall will pile up snow for parts of the Maritimes through the weekend into the start of next week.
'Not looking forward to it': Residents prepare for prolonged period of heavy snow in Cape Breton
Lines were long at grocery stores in Sydney, N.S., Friday as residents prepared for a significant snowstorm.
Halifax Transit driver allegedly steered bus into ditch, charged with impairment
The driver of a Halifax Transit bus is facing impairment charges after he allegedly landed his vehicle in a ditch Thursday night.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg convenience stores found illegally selling cannabis
The owner of several convenience stores across Winnipeg is facing numerous charges related to selling cannabis and tobacco products to minors.
Manitoba cabinet minister at odds with Crown corporation CEO over development
The Manitoba government and the head of the province's Crown energy corporation are at odds over future energy generation and ways to reduce consumer demand.
It's Groundhog Day! Did Manitoba Merv see his shadow?
It's groundhog day, but Manitoba's local celebrity groundhog Merv didn't bring good news to the province.
Calgary
Five suspects arrested after cross-city police pursuit involving multiple stolen vehicles
Five people are facing charges after allegedly using multiple stolen vehicles to lead officers on a cross-city quest.
Decommissioned fax line caused some Calgary urology referrals to be missed: AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is apologizing after a fax line issue caused referrals for urology consultations to not be received over the past six months.
Employee fatally injured at Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership
An employee at a Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership was killed in a workplace accident on Wednesday.
Edmonton
Section of Jasper Avenue closed after pedestrian injured in collision
A collision involving a pedestrian has led Edmonton police to close a section of Jasper Avenue in both directions between 121 and 123 Street.
Mandatory non-essential water use ban lifted for Edmonton and neighbouring communities
A mandatory non-essential water use ban for Edmonton and surrounding communities has been lifted, Epcor announced on Friday.
Biology professor donates property to Nature Conservancy of Canada
The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is celebrating the conservation of 65 hectares of private land in the Beaver Hills Biosphere.
Vancouver
Hockey families on both sides of border demand answers from twin B.C. entrepreneurs
Missing refunds, cancelled or non-existent tournament registration, shoddy equipment, disorganization, and poor communication costing parents hundreds or thousands of dollars are among allegations on both sides of the border that has caught the attention of U.S. law enforcement agencies.
Moth infestation leading to full closure of Lions Gate Bridge this weekend
Drivers who typically use Lions Gate Bridge to travel between the North Shore and Vancouver will need to plan a different route Sunday morning, as a full closure will be in effect.
Both Vancouver and Victoria saw their warmest Feb. 1 on record Thursday
The rain and flood advisories have mostly been rescinded and more seasonal temperatures are in the forecast, but this week's atmospheric rivers left another day of record-high temperatures in their wake.