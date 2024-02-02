Average home sales price increases to $534,655 in Windsor-Essex’

There was an increase in the average sales price of homes and market activity in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

The average sale price increased to $534,655 in January, which is a 4.11 per cent increase compared to an average price of $517,187 in January 2023.

There was also an increase in the number of homes sold in the area. WECAR reports 633 homes were sold in January, up 5.34 per cent compared to the 608 homes sold during January 2023.

There was a total of 1,016 available listings at the time of the report.