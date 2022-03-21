Authorities search Detroit River for alleged suspect in Lasalle homicide

An investigation is ongoing in Lasalle, after police discovered the body of a woman in her home on Saturday.

Police have identified her husband as the suspect and investigators believe he jumped off the Ambassador Bridge.

LaSalle Fire Service continued to search the Detroit River on Monday morning, specifically the shoreline area.

Police say they are looking for Blair Lyons, a suspect in the death of his wife, Amanda Lyons.

On Saturday, Windsor police contacted Lasalle police, to attend a home on Sugarwood Crescent.

Const. Terry Seguin, LaSalle Police Service community liaison officer, told CTV News in an interview Windsor police found an abandoned vehicle on the Ambassador Bridge belonging to someone from that house.

“We were requested to check on the well-being of the occupants there,” Seguin said. “When the officers arrived they located the front door open (and) unlocked. They entered and it was at that time they discovered the crime scene.”

LaSalle police are actively investigating a homicide on Sugarwood Crescent in LaSalle, Ont. on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Sijia Liu/CTV Windsor)

Police say Amanda Lyons, 34, was found deceased inside the residence. Her husband, Blair Lyons, 34, has been identified by police as a suspect.

Police are not releasing details regarding the cause of death or who was present in the home.

Residents in the area should expect increased police presence over the week.

“The investigators, the forensics unit are on scene currently going through the house,” Seguin said. “They are going to be examining the scene. The information I received today is that it could take up to several days.”

Police say they have been called to the Lyons residence once previously, but won’t release details of the nature of the call or when it was made. Police say Blair Lyons does not have a criminal history.

“We have definite evidence that he did jump off the bridge, so he did end up on the Detroit River,” Seguin said.

Police say there is no indication Lyons exited the water. LaSalle police contacted the OPP Dive Team over the weekend but they were unable to perform a search mission given the conditions at the time.

“The water depth, the water temperature, the water clarity, not knowing specifically where the person went in and the current of the water, which is quite fast in the Detroit River: at least eight knots. It didn’t meet the parameters for them to come out and do a dive,” Seguin explained.

Police say it is assumed Lyons is still in the water.

“There is a slight potential he may have gotten out, but it is our belief that he is still in the water,” Seguin said. “If he had remained in the water for any duration of time, it’s likely that he had perished. We’re still continuing our search because we haven’t located him.”

Seguin adds authorities on both sides of the border have been notified, in the event Lyons made it out of the water.

Seguin says the abandoned vehicle has been removed from the bridge and transported to LaSalle police headquarters as part of their investigation.

Meantime, Seguin said investigators are trying to piece together a timeline of events.

“Where was Blair Lyons between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday? We have video of his vehicle being on Huron Church Line and travelling north towards the Ambassador Bridge,” Seguin said.

People in the area are asked to check their surveillance footage for a 2017 White GMC 2500 Pickup with a salter on the back and contact LaSalle Police at 519-969- 5210 with information.

The couple shares three young children, all under the age of five.

“The focus right now is on the three children.” Phil Lyons, Blair’s father, wrote in a statement to CTV News.

“Our family asks for privacy at this time in the face of this tragedy.”

LaSalle fire crews searching the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Sijia Liu/CTV Windsor)