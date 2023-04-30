Attempted murder investigation underway in Chatham, Ont.
One man is recovering from his injuries and a second man has been arrested after a shooting in downtown Chatham early Sunday morning.
According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, a 32-year-old man was shot after a confrontation with another man in the area of King Street West and Fifth Street in Chatham.
The accused 25-year-old suspect has been placed under arrest and is expected to appear in court at a later date.
The victim is currently receiving treatment for his injuries, and is listed in stable condition.
According to police, the shooting was “an isolated incident between persons known to each other.”
The investigation is ongoing, but Chatham-Kent police ask anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Const. Brad Hyatt at BRADH@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 288. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbours after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now.
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
In eastern Ukraine, rockets fall like rain
Since last summer, Druzhkivka, and other cities like it in Ukraine's Donbas, have come under regular shelling from advancing Russian forces, just a few dozen kilometres away.
Canadian socialite pleads guilty in shooting death of Belize police officer
A Canadian socialite has plead guilty to manslaughter in the May 2021 shooting death of a senior police officer in Belize.
Kitchener
-
OPP charge driver in crash that injured CTV reporter Stephanie Villella
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a charge in the crash which sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier this year.
-
Grand River Transit's union and Region of Waterloo reach tentative agreement
A tentative agreement has been reached by the Region of Waterloo and the union that represents the area's transit services.
-
Sudanese community in Waterloo region worries for family, friends back in war-torn country
The Sudanese community in Waterloo region is calling on the federal government to do more to help civilians trapped in Sudan following the outbreak of a civil war in the African nation.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a driver has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown London, Ont. early Sunday morning.
-
Massive police presence turns out to be false alarm
A dozen London Police Service cruisers arrived in the area of 106 and 110 Baseline Rd. W. just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Police told CTV News London they received a report of what sounded like a gun shot from an apartment building,
-
Attempted murder investigation underway in Chatham, Ont.
One man is recovering from his injuries and a second man has been arrested after a shooting in downtown Chatham early Sunday morning.
Barrie
-
Abandoned boat found in search for missing man on Bass Lake
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
-
Gateway Casinos begins staged reopening of Ontario properties
Gateway Casinos said it would reopen its Innisfil casino at noon on Saturday, with other sites to follow in the coming days.
-
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder suspect arrested in Toronto
Police in Toronto have arrested a 16-year-old wanted for murder in Sudbury in connection with the fatal shooting at Overtime Sports Bar in Greater Sudbury.
-
Abandoned boat found in search for missing man on Bass Lake
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
-
Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbours after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now.
Ottawa
-
PSAC workers from Montreal joining Ottawa picket for May Day
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is planning a large rally Monday for May Day if the union and the federal government fail to reach an agreement this weekend.
-
Ottawa's new police services board member wants to turn new lenses on policing in the city
Ottawa's newest police services board member, who is expected to become board chair, says she hopes she can bring a new perspective to policing in the nation's capital, but she does not believe in dramatically changing how police operate.
-
Talks about future of Wellington Street 'accelerated', City of Ottawa Transportation chair says
The chair of Ottawa's transportation committee says talks with the federal government about the future of Wellington Street are proceeding quickly.
Toronto
-
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
-
'A beacon of protection': Girl's death sparks training for judges in Ontario
Ontario introduced legislation last week that will see provincially appointed judges and justices of the peace receive education and training on intimate partner violence and coercive control.
-
Flip phones and partying on Yonge Street: Look at Toronto the last time the Leafs won a playoff series
The curse has – finally – been broken.
Montreal
-
Quebec minimum wage increases to $15.25 tomorrow
Starting May 1, 2023, employees who make minimum wage will see their hourly pay increase by $1 to $15.25 per hour
-
Three buildings evacuated in Montreal leaving three dozen out of their homes
Three residential buildings had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure in the Montreal borough of Rosemont--La Petite-Patrie on Saturday. The buildings showed possible signs of collapse.
-
Residents of Quebec town still struggle with aftermath of 2019 dike break, flooding
Four years after flooding forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 residents of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., and damaged hundreds of homes, there is plenty of anger from residents who say they're still suffering from the financial and emotional consequences. Earlier this month, a class-action lawsuit against the municipality and the province on behalf of flooding victims was authorized to move forward.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Polar Plunge returns in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia
The annual Polar Plunge made a comeback to Halifax, raising about $30,000 to support children with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics Nova Scotia.
-
Burger Week set to takeover uptown Saint John
Saint John’s Burger Week runs from May 1 to May 7 for participating restaurants.
-
Nova Scotia mom wants policy change for organ, tissue donors after gay son's death
A mother is speaking out after the death of her gay son, calling the screening for organ and tissue donations stigmatized, after he was classified as a high-risk donor because he'd had sex with another man in the last five years.
Winnipeg
-
Graffiti removal off to busy start this spring amid increase in calls
From brick walls to back lanes, data from the City of Winnipeg shows graffiti is happening at a rate three times higher than last year.
-
More campsites coming to Manitoba as government promises to build more
The provincial government is now promising to address the shortage though a 10-year, $110-million infrastructure plan to be formally announced later this year following public consultations
-
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
Calgary
-
‘There was tragedy, but it’s also a story of survival’: Marking 120 years since the Frank Slide
At 4:10 a.m. on April 29th, 1903, a giant and deadly rock slide covered parts of Frank, Alta. while most residents slept.
-
No one injured in Saturday avalanche at Sunshine
An avalanche hit Sunshine Ski Resort Saturday, but no one was hurt.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary
One person was transported to hospital after getting hit by a car in northwest Calgary early Saturday evening.
Edmonton
-
Oilers advance to second round after 5-4 win over Kings
Kailer Yamamoto scored the late third-period winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings to close out their playoff series Saturday.
-
Remains of 8-year-old Edmonton girl found in Maskwacis
The remains of the eight-year-old Edmonton girl who was believed to be dead have been found in Maskwacis, Alta., police said on Saturday.
-
Grass fire sparks evacuation orders in Parkland County
Residents of a hamlet approximately 80 kilometres west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate due to an encroaching grass fire.
Vancouver
-
Researchers working to assess eruption risk of B.C.'s Mt. Meager
A team of scientists from B.C. and beyond are ramping up research on what's believed to be the province's only active volcano, Mt. Meager.
-
Figure skating group alleges abuse at Burnaby training centre
A Metro Vancouver woman who trained to be a figure skater as a child told CTV News she was a victim of abuse for many years.
-
Bear hanging out around Vancouver-North Burnaby border: VPD
The Vancouver Police Department say they are tracking a large bear that “decided to take a walk” near the Vancouver-North Burnaby border.