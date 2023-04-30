Attempted murder investigation underway in Chatham, Ont.

One man is recovering from his injuries and a second man has been arrested after a shooting in downtown Chatham early Sunday morning.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, a 32-year-old man was shot after a confrontation with another man in the area of King Street West and Fifth Street in Chatham.

The accused 25-year-old suspect has been placed under arrest and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The victim is currently receiving treatment for his injuries, and is listed in stable condition.

According to police, the shooting was “an isolated incident between persons known to each other.”

The investigation is ongoing, but Chatham-Kent police ask anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Const. Brad Hyatt at BRADH@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 288. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).