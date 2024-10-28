As Windsor homeowners prepare for lower water bills, Windsor Port Authority will see theirs go up by 1,000 per cent
Windsor city council's approval of a new stormwater fee structure that will reduce bills for nearly every homeowner in the city, will also result in a 1,000 per cent increase for the Windsor Port Authority.
Since 2018, the city has been reviewing how it administers sewer surcharge fees.
On Monday, city councillors unanimously approved a new structure that shifts most of the city's sewer bill from homeowners to businesses, particularly those with large impervious surfaces, such as parking lots.
Starting in Jan. 2025, the new stormwater charge will appear as a separate line item on residents' Enwin utility bills. This change breaks out the costs for stormwater and wastewater, making it clearer how much is allocated to each service.
Under the new plan, stormwater costs will be calculated based on the amount of impervious surface a property has, such as parking lots or large paved areas, with larger contributors paying more for their impact on the system.
Previously, stormwater costs were bundled into a general sewer surcharge that was based on usage.
Residential owners covered a larger share of the overall cost, even though businesses with large impervious surfaces contributed significantly more runoff.
Under the current fee structure, the Windsor Port Authority pays $300 annually in stormwater charges, as it manages its own stormwater runoff independently and isn’t connected to the city’s system.
However, under the new structure, that cost will soar to $301,000, even after a 40 per cent credit is applied for properties that don’t fully use the city’s stormwater infrastructure.
"That is a sticker shocker beyond comprehension," said Windsor Port Authority CEO, Steve Salmons, who spoke to councillors during Monday's meeting to request an exemption to the new wastewater charge.
"To suggest that we should be equated with Costco or Devonshire Mall with large parking lots and large buildings that are draining directly into the municipal infrastructure, we believe, is inequitable."
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens argued the stormwater system benefits everyone in the city, including properties not directly connected to it, by reducing flood risk.
"Once we see how it works, I think we'll probably have to tweak it like we do any system that we implement," said Dilkens.
"At the end of the day, this is all about fairness, equity and making sure that residents are being charged appropriately."
For Salmons, the 40 per cent credit does not go far enough to benefit businesses that do not contribute to the city's stormwater system.
"If you have a 40 per cent credit for lands that absorb the water, why not have a 100 per cent credit for lands that absorb 100 per cent of the water?" he asked.
Other cities are considering a much higher credit for homes and businesses that bypass the city's sewer system.
According to the City of Hamilton's website, properties using private pipes to send stormwater directly to Lake Ontario can get up to a 90 per cent credit.
In response, Dilkens called Windsor's stormwater credit rate of 40 per cent "fair."
"Not just for places like the Port Authority, who own riverfront property, but also for residents who own riverfront property," said Dilkens.
The new fee structure is part of Windsor’s broader efforts to ensure sustainable financing for stormwater infrastructure, which the city anticipates will become even more critical as climate change brings more frequent high-intensity rainstorms.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government: CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power – battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
Final count: B.C. NDP wins 2024 election, with judicial recounts pending in 2 ridings
The final count has been completed in B.C.’s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
'Time to clear the air': Some Liberal MPs want secret ballot vote on Trudeau's leadership
A growing number of Liberal caucus members are calling for a secret ballot vote to decide whether Justin Trudeau should step down as party leader.
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Washington Post loses more than 200,000 subscriptions following non-endorsement
More than 200,000 people have cancelled subscriptions to The Washington Post since the newspaper announced its decision last week not to endorse a candidate for president, a published report said Monday.
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Community awaits answers in death of Halifax Walmart employee found in store oven
The family and community of a woman who died in a Halifax Walmart is still waiting for answers.
Previously unseen photos of Prince William with his mother Diana visiting homeless charity released
Prince William has opened up about how a powerful childhood experience with his brother and late mother helped shape his work in combatting homelessness.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'Ideology' remains significant factor in Villalba-Aleman terrorism charge
What role does ideology play in the sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty to four charges in an attack at the University of Waterloo?
-
Guelph Police dedicating more resources to downtown public safety initiative
The Guelph Police Service is planning to dedicate more resources to ensuring public safety in the city’s downtown area as part of an ongoing initiative.
-
Guelph, Ont. charitable bike repairs halted due to bylaw complaint
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
London
-
South Bruce residents vote in favour of hosting nuclear waste project in narrow referendum
South Bruce residents narrowly voted in favour of plans to bury Canada’s most radioactive nuclear waste under their municipality on Monday.
-
Families scramble as retirement home at centre of fraud investigation announces closure
An Oxford County retirement residence at the centre of a fraud investigation has announced it will be closing its doors next month, leaving residents and their families with just a couple of weeks to find alternate accommodations.
-
Five injured in two vehicle crash in Huron County
A pickup truck and car collided in the Huron County village of Nile this afternoon, sending as many as five people to hospital.
Barrie
-
Priced out of rental market, Midland senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
-
Small community reeling amid homicide investigation in Huntsville
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has not confirmed the identities of three people found dead inside a home in Huntsville as the community is left reeling.
-
Children's choir set to sing alongside recording of late Gordon Lightfoot
The City of Orillia is getting set to honour its most famous son with a special festival this coming weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $34.9M for Sudbury wastewater facility
Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Sudbury on Monday afternoon to make an infrastructure funding announcement at a wastewater facility.
-
Sault St. Marie, Ont., landlord found to have violated rights of tenant with a disability
A landlord in Sault Ste. Marie discriminated against a man who is deaf and has limited sight, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
-
Pair busted trying to use fake money to purchase machinery in Nipissing First Nation
Two people were busted in Nipissing First Nation trying to use fake money to buy machinery, Anishinabek Police Service says.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault woman walking her dog has scary encounter with a pack of coyotes
A Sault Ste. Marie woman had a close encounter this weekend with a group of coyotes -- and her small dog just narrowly escaped serious injury.
-
Traffic safety coalition holds seminar in North Bay on impaired driving and its effects
A seminar took place Monday in North Bay with law enforcement agencies, traffic experts and other community partners looking to try and end impaired driving.
-
Sault St. Marie, Ont., landlord found to have violated rights of tenant with a disability
A landlord in Sault Ste. Marie discriminated against a man who is deaf and has limited sight, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
Ottawa
-
Man dead after stabbing in Vanier
Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed and later died Monday night. One person has been arrested.
-
‘Heart of Gold’: Perth, Ont. mourns the death of a 15-year-old
Grief counsellors are at Perth and District Collegiate Institute in Perth, Ont. today, as family, friends and the community mourn the death of 15-year-old Reese Stanzel.
-
'Diamond for the community': Friends remember Brkti Berhe
Some of the people who knew Brkti Berhe, the woman killed in an Ottawa park in what police have said was femicide, are remembering her as a devoted wife, loving mother, and pillar of the community.
Toronto
-
Here's how the TTC plans to keep the city moving during Taylor Swift's Toronto stay
The TTC is sharing details about how it plans to cope with the massive influx of Taylor Swift fans into Toronto’s core during the superstar’s six-show stay in the city.
-
Man shot in North York parking garage has died, say police
A 31-year-old man died in hospital over the weekend after being found critically injured in an underground parking garage in North York late last week.
-
Toronto Zoo's 'iconic' out of public's view due to 'concerning health symptoms'
An 'iconic' gorilla that has lived at the Toronto Zoo since it first opened in 1974 is experiencing health issues and will be kept from the public as he receives treatment.
Montreal
-
Montrealers aren't hanging out downtown as much as they used to: survey
A new study suggests Montrealers are going downtown less often with four in 10 saying they go less often than before the pandemic.
-
Montreal to remove city hall welcome sign that includes woman wearing hijab
Montreal's mayor says a welcome sign depicting a woman wearing a veil that adorns a lobby at city hall will be taken down in the name of secularism.
-
Ottawa will not challenge Quebec MAID law that allows advance requests
Ottawa said it will not challenge a Quebec law that allows people to request medical assistance in dying (MAID) in advance.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP searching The Pas for escaped inmate with history of weapons offences
The Pas residents are being asked to lock their doors and be on the lookout for an escaped inmate RCMP consider dangerous.
-
Students express safety concerns after U of M dorm attack
An assault on a woman at a University of Manitoba dorm room has left students on edge.
-
Woman run over by her own car during carjacking
A Winnipeg woman is recovering after being run over by her own vehicle during a carjacking this weekend.
Edmonton
-
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by EPS
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
-
Blue Jackets smother Oilers as McDavid leaves game with injury
Mikael Pyyhtia scored his first NHL goal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets whipped the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 on Monday night for their second straight home win.
-
Proposed Alberta Bill of Rights changes aim to protect freedom to refuse vaccines, medical treatment
The Alberta government introduced its promised amendment to the provincial Bill of Rights on the first day of the legislature's fall sitting on Monday, a move Premier Danielle Smith said will "strengthen" human rights protections and "ensure our province remains one of the freest societies in the world."
Calgary
-
Family of man fatally shot by CPS officer appeals decision not to discipline
Nearly a decade after Anthony Heffernan was fatally shot by a police officer inside a northeast Calgary hotel room, his family continues to fight for accountability.
-
Proposed Alberta Bill of Rights changes aim to protect freedom to refuse vaccines, medical treatment
The Alberta government introduced its promised amendment to the provincial Bill of Rights on the first day of the legislature's fall sitting on Monday, a move Premier Danielle Smith said will "strengthen" human rights protections and "ensure our province remains one of the freest societies in the world."
-
Police vehicle involved in collision at Macleod and 12th Avenue S.E.
There was a serious crash Monday night involving a Calgary police cruiser and a passenger car on Macleod Trail and 12th Avenue S.E. near Stampede Park.
Regina
-
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government: CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power – battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
-
Well known Sask. Party ministers Tell, Makowsky unseated
Several Sask Party candidates experienced upsets in Saskatchewan's urban centres.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
Vancouver
-
Final count: B.C. NDP wins 2024 election, with judicial recounts pending in 2 ridings
The final count has been completed in B.C.’s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
-
In-the-works documentary offers new information on B.C. teenager's disappearance
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
-
B.C. election results: What is a judicial recount and how long does it take?
Mandatory judicial recounts will happen in two B.C. ridings, further prolonging the province’s nail-bitingly close 2024 election and potentially impacting the outcome.
Vancouver Island
-
Final count: B.C. NDP wins 2024 election, with judicial recounts pending in 2 ridings
The final count has been completed in B.C.’s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
-
B.C. election results: What is a judicial recount and how long does it take?
Mandatory judicial recounts will happen in two B.C. ridings, further prolonging the province’s nail-bitingly close 2024 election and potentially impacting the outcome.
-
Mounties say 'at least' 1 person dead after house fire on Vancouver Island
Mounties are investigating after the remains of at least one person were found following a house fire on Vancouver Island on Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted in connection with shooting
The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a shooting incident in the city over the weekend.
-
Halifax police investigating break-ins of more than 25 cars in parking garages
Halifax Regional Police is investigating two break-and-enters in parking garages early Sunday morning.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.