Art by people who are homeless on display at Windsor gallery

Through her work in Windsor's social services sector, Batool Yahya realized the artistic talents of people experiencing homelessness has been going unnoticed for far too long.

It's led to a first-of-its-kind art exhibit in the city, showcasing more than 40 works by people living on Windsor's streets and giving them a platform to show off their art for the very first time.

In January, the 23-year-old applied for a grant through Windsor's Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund.

Following its approval in April, Yahya has been hosting workshops at the local women's shelter, Windsor Youth Centre, and the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4).

"I just like popped in, gave them paint and art supplies, and just asked them to paint their hearts out — and so they did," said Yahya. "Here we are a few months later and it's now time for their work to be exhibited."

More than 40 works curated by Yahya, by about 20 artists, will be on display until August 27 in the Artspeak Gallery on Wyandotte Street East. The exhibit is titled Colours of Resilience.

More than 40 works of art by about 20 artists who are homeless will be on display until August 27 in the Artspeak Gallery on Wyandotte Street East. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Visitors can even pop in and purchase a piece of art for themselves, with 100 per cent of the money going to the artist that made the work.

Out of the $1,080 Yahya received in grant money, half was used to rent out the gallery space and most of the remainder was used to purchase art supplies.

"People sleeping in shelters and on the streets just don't have access to the same opportunities that I do also as a visual artist. That's so unfair," said Yahya. "If they were competing in the same league that I'm competing in, they would do so well ... If we give these people the time and the space to create and a place to sell their art, they'll prosper."

An "opening reception" will be held Friday between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., giving visitors the chance to meet the artists.

"I want people to check out all of the talent that is hidden among the homeless community here in Windsor," said Yahya.

