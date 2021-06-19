Advertisement
Arson unit investigates house fire in downtown Windsor Ont.
Published Saturday, June 19, 2021 9:21AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, June 19, 2021 11:11AM EDT
A house fire on Tuscarora St. in Windsor on June 19, 2021 (Photo courtesy of @_OnLocation_ via Twitter)
LONDON, ONT -- Windsor police say one person is in custody following an early morning house fire in downtown Windsor.
Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Tuscarora street for a house fire at approx. 3:30 a.m.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames, it took an hour to get the fire under control.
Windsor police arson unit is currently investigating the scene.
