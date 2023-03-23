Arson suspect sought after LaSalle house fire
LaSalle police are looking for a suspect in a house fire that was deemed intentionally set.
Officers are continuing the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the residential fire at 1077 Reaume Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 29.Firefighters were called to 1077 Reaume Rd., for a fully involved house fire on Jan. 29, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
During the investigation, police say video surveillance footage was later obtained and upon review, investigators saw a person wearing what appears to be a light-coloured jacket exiting a minivan near the residence and entering the property shortly before the fire was reported.
The LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigation Unit believes the fire was intentionally set, and is now being investigated as arson. Police have release a photo of a vehicle.Suspect vehicle in LaSalle house fire investigation. (Source: LaSalle police)
Police are working to gather further evidence and are asking the public to come forward with any information or video surveillance that may be of assistance in this investigation including identifying the person responsible for setting the fire or for assisting in establishing a potential motive for the arson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jibrail at 519 969-5210 ext 2909 or Detective Sgt Gibson at ext 2531. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP arrest teen from Montreal on terrorism charges
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
Upgrading Safe Third Country Agreement about reassuring Canadians: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he feels it is his role to see the Safe Third Country Agreement upgraded, in order to make sure Canadians can continue to have confidence in Canada's immigration system.
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake not natural, from oilsands wastewater: study
The largest recorded earthquake in Alberta's history was not a natural event, but most likely caused by disposal of oilsands wastewater, new research has concluded.
Han Dong resigns from Liberal caucus, denies interference allegations
Han Dong has announced he will be sitting as an independent MP after being the subject of allegations involving interference by China in Canadian affairs.
BREAKING | Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 new suspects in Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation
Investigators with York Regional Police issued Canada-wide warrants for two men who they say are involved in the Richmond Hill attack on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri weeks before she was allegedly abducted.
Zellers opens a dozen stores in Canada amid wave of nostalgia and price sensitivity
Canadian retail chain Zellers marked its official comeback on Thursday with the opening of a dozen stores in Ontario and Alberta and new website.
In pictures: A look at past U.S. presidential addresses to Parliament
United States President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech to Parliament on Friday, becoming the ninth president to address Canadians in Ottawa. Here's a look back at past presidential speeches and the eras that defined them.
Foreign mothers of Canadian children seek escape from detention camp
A group of lawyers is racing against the clock to get Canadian children and their foreign-born mothers onto a plane that will soon be dispatched to repatriate detainees from prison camps in northeast Syria.
Learning differently: How neurodivergent students can thrive in class
Neurodivergent education expert Mary Klovance says there are several approaches educators can take to help students with such conditions as ADHD and autism to flourish in the classroom.
Kitchener
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia
The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway in Waterloo region with the Cambridge location opening its doors to a handful of eager fans who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Suspicious fire at old bowling alley shuts down major road in Cambridge
A fire at the former Dickson Bowl in downtown Galt has shut down a portion of a major Cambridge road.
-
Ont.’s police watchdog investigating after Centre Wellington man seriously injured
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash near Belwood Lake that saw a 43-year-old Centre Wellington man transported to hospital.
London
-
Multi-vehicle crash in southwest London
At least four vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of Wonderland Road south and Commissioners Road west at around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.
-
Fog advisory ends for the London region
A fog advisory that covered most of southern Ontario has been lifted. Poor driving conditions were reported Thursday morning throughout the region as dense fog spread across area roads.
-
Oneida Nation of the Thames signs $43M clean water deal with federal government
Plans are in the works to connect the existing Oneida Water Supply System to the Lake Huron Primary Water Supply System with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) investing over $43 million to support the design and construction phases of this project.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 new suspects in Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation
Investigators with York Regional Police issued Canada-wide warrants for two men who they say are involved in the Richmond Hill attack on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri weeks before she was allegedly abducted.
-
Novice driver nabbed by RIDE
A RIDE program at 1 a.m. March 23 stopped a driver in the Greenwood and Robert streets area of Shelburne.
-
Ram pickup trucks stolen from Barrie driveways as owners slept
Police in Barrie say Ram pickup truck thieves are active in the community again after two were reported stolen overnight on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman receives free gift, but signs contract for $7,000 vacuum cleaner
A Toronto woman said she received a free air purifier as an online promotion, but also signed up for a $7,000 vacuum cleaner in the process.
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
Woman blows 4x legal alcohol limit after crashing into car in school parking lot
A Tottenham woman faces impaired driving charges for allegedly blowing four times over the legal limit after crashing into a vehicle in a school parking lot.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about day one of President Biden's visit to Ottawa
Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa have warned residents and visitors will see an increased police presence across the downtown core on Thursday and Friday, and there will be "significant traffic and transit disruptions" during the visit.
-
Sutcliffe: LeBreton Flats 'not the only scenario' for NHL rink
Ottawa's mayor says although LeBreton Flats would be a great location for a new rink for the Ottawa Senators, there are other possible locations for a new NHL arena in the city.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 near Belleville, Ont.
Highway 401 is closed in both directions east of Belleville, Ont. due to a fatal collision, OPP said Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Man goes missing after escaping from explosion, fire at Richmond Hill home
Police are searching for a 'vulnerable' young man last seen exiting his Richmond Hill, Ont. residence after an explosion and subsequent house fire.
-
Boy, 12, charged after alleged armed robbery, attempted stabbing in Pickering
A 12-year-old is facing charges after allegedly trying to stab a male and attempting to steal a computer this week in Pickering.
-
Ontario will table its 2023 budget Thursday. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the 2023 Ontario budget being tabled Thursday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP arrest teen from Montreal on terrorism charges
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
-
One week later: Rescuers continue search for victims in rubble of Old Montreal fire
It's been one week since a devastating fire tore through a historic building in Old Montreal, killing at least four.
-
Biden in Ottawa: Legault expects Roxham Road to be addressed as a priority
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must talk about border protection with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, Francois Legault insists.
Atlantic
-
Staff members stabbed at N.S. high school released from hospital; student remains in custody
Two staff members who were stabbed at a Halifax-area high school have been released from hospital, while the student accused in the stabbing remains in custody.
-
Weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of snow Thursday
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in the Maritimes ahead of a spring mix of snow and rain arriving Thursday.
-
Transportation Safety Board report on sinking cites lax federal rules on stability
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada report has linked the fatal sinking of a Nova Scotia scallop dragger in 2020 to years of federal inaction on the imposition of stricter stability standards for fishing vessels.
Winnipeg
-
More nurses resign from sexual assault program at HSC
A day after four nurses resigned from a department at the Health Sciences Centre, more have followed suit.
-
Head-on crash on Manitoba highway leaves 1 person dead
One person is dead and five others are injured following a head-on crash on a Manitoba highway on Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg offering fewer swimming lessons than in past years amid lifeguard shortage
After a number of parents were left frustrated this week over not getting their kids into swimming lessons, the City of Winnipeg confirmed a drop in the number of courses it offers.
Calgary
-
Spring thaw: Calgary crews working to clear flooded streets and sidewalks
The City of Calgary is facing a barrage of calls to remove pools of water unable to drain down city storm drains due to a buildup of ice.
-
Only 27 per cent of Alberta knee replacement surgeries were done on time in 2022: CIHI
If you were an Albertan waiting for a knee replacement in 2022 and you're still waiting, you're not alone.
-
Taking Back Alberta? Questions surround right-wing group and its political power
TBA was started last year by long-time right-wing activist David Parker. It began as a way to push back against COVID-19 measures, but has since drastically grown.
Edmonton
-
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake not natural, from oilsands wastewater: study
The largest recorded earthquake in Alberta's history was not a natural event, but most likely caused by disposal of oilsands wastewater, new research has concluded.
-
Ashley Ryan, wife of fallen EPS officer, drops puck at charity game for mental health
Wearing her husband's police jacket, Ashley Ryan walked to centre ice at a charity hockey game in Spruce Grove, Alta., Wednesday night. She, a paramedic, then dropped the puck on the matchup that Brett was planning to referee.
-
Pope Francis' tour came with a minimum $55-million price tag for Ottawa
A family member of residential school survivors says the minimum $55-million price tag for Pope's visit to Canada last year feels like another slap in the face for Indigenous people.
Vancouver
-
Driver hospitalized in critical condition after crashing Jaguar into median: Surrey RCMP
One man is in critical condition in hospital after police say he lost control of his vehicle while speeding in Surrey and struck a median.
-
Break-in suspect was also wanted Canada-wide, Surrey RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey say a man they arrested last week for breaking into a home was also wanted by Burnaby RCMP, New Westminster police and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.
-
Canadians still waiting significantly longer for surgeries than before pandemic: report
Three years after the start of the pandemic, surgical backlogs and wait times are only just starting to improve, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, with patients still waiting significantly longer for surgeries than they did before the pandemic.