Arson investigation following Tecumseh gas station blaze: OPP

A fire at a Tecumseh gas station Saturday is being investigated as an arson, police say.

Fire crews rushed to the blaze around 7:30 p.m. at the boarded up gas station at Riverside Drive and Lesperance Road.

The gas station was not in operation at the time and had been closed for at least a year, according to OPP.

There are no injuries and damage to the building is minimal.

Minimal damage to a former gas station following a fire in Tecumseh, Ont. on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)