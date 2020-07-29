WINDSOR, ONT. -- The OPP has issued an arrest warrant for a 29-year-old Windsor woman accused of attempted murder after a Leamington shooting.

Police say she should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police released a photo of the suspect last week, and reached out to the public seeking the woman’s true identity and whereabouts.

Leamington-area OPP responded to a shooting on Robinson Street in Leamington around 1:30 a.m. on July 19 where a 39-year-old woman had suffered a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators have since identified the accused as Talita Isola Campbell. She is 29-years-old and of Windsor. An arrest warrant has been issued for Attempted Murder and other firearm related offences.

The suspect is described as female, Black, 5' 4" (162 cm), with a medium build and was last seen wearing eyeglasses, black pants, a dark shirt and her hair tied back in a pony-tail. She is known to use an alias of Sam or Samantha Smith.

Police say Campbell has ties to both Windsor and the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone knowing the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP's Leamington Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident may also call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.