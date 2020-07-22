WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police have released a photo of a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting of a 39-year-old woman in Leamington.

Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Police say she is around 28-years-old and goes by the alias of Samantha or Sam Smith. The OPP is pursuing clarification on her legal name.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 19 police responded to an incident on Robinson Street in Leamington. Officers arrived to find a 39-year-old woman had sustained a gun shot wound. She was transported by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services for treatment.

The suspect is described as having brown skin, a medium build and was last seen wearing eyeglasses, black pants a dark shirt and hair tied back in a pony-tail.

Anyone who may know the woman’s true identify and/or whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP’s Leamington Crime unit at 519-326-2544.

If anyone has information on this or any other incident police are asking them to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.