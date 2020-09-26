WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have no suspects in a break and enter where around $3,300 of items were stolen.

Friday morning shortly after 9 a.m. police responded to a storage facility on Grand Avenue East in Chatham for the report.

Police say about $3,300 in items were stolen and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Tyler Bergsma at tylerb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-600 extension #87260. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.