Advertisement
$3,300 in items stolen from Chatham storage facility
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 3:51PM EDT
The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have no suspects in a break and enter where around $3,300 of items were stolen.
Friday morning shortly after 9 a.m. police responded to a storage facility on Grand Avenue East in Chatham for the report.
Police say about $3,300 in items were stolen and there are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Tyler Bergsma at tylerb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-600 extension #87260. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.