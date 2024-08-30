Arrest made following arson investigation in Chatham

An arrest has been made following an arson investigation in Chatham.

According to police, a 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with arson-disregard for human life. She was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

Around 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 25, crews were called to 99 McNaughton Ave. east in Chatham for a fire at an apartment building.

Out of 120 units in the apartment building, 90 were affected.

Victims Services attended the scene to offer support to those who needed it.