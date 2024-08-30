WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Arrest made following arson investigation in Chatham

    Share

    An arrest has been made following an arson investigation in Chatham.

    According to police, a 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with arson-disregard for human life. She was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

    Around 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 25, crews were called to 99 McNaughton Ave. east in Chatham for a fire at an apartment building.

    Out of 120 units in the apartment building, 90 were affected. 

    Victims Services attended the scene to offer support to those who needed it.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News