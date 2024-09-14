Impending Air Canada strike won't affect local travel, but could cause broader disruptions

An impending Air Canada strike won't impact local air service directly.

Windsor International Airport is serviced by Air Canada Jazz, and officials have confirmed that in the event of a pilot strike, that carrier can continue to operate.

That being said, President of Windsor International Airport Mark Galvin said that they’re hopeful for a quick resolution, “We hope that, that there's gonna be a great agreement reached and everyone's happy as we move forward. but, you know, our job here is to be a good partner and facilitate that travel and, do what we can to help all of our airline partners.”

In the event of a broader strike, some planes may be flying a bit light if travellers had plans to connect to larger routes in Toronto or Ottawa.

YQG officials say that they are hopeful the two sides can negotiate a new deal.

Any potential disruption to air service comes at time when smaller airports like Windsor’s are still attempting to recover from the pandemic.

The airline and its pilots are at odds over wages – the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), seeks to narrow the gap between Canadian salaries and their American counterparts.

In late August, the union’s members voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike.

Air Canada said earlier this week that a 72-hour strike or lockout notice could be issued as early as Sunday, Sept. 15.

- with files from CTV’s Luca Caruso-Moro