'Armed and dangerous' Windsor man wanted after assault investigation in Forest Glade
Windsor police have issued a warrant for a 19-year-old man, who is considered armed and dangerous, following several allegations of assault at a Forest Glade home.
Officers responded to a report of an assault around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Through investigation, officers learned the assault occurred in the 10,000 block of Winslow Road.
Police posted on social media Monday that there was an “active investigation.” The Emergency Services Unit and an armoured vehicle were on scene.Windsor police responded to the 10,000 block of Winslow Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
As the investigation progressed, officers say they learned that a few incidents occurred during the evening hours on Dec. 2, until Dec. 3. Other alleged offenses occurred prior to this date, which was learned throughout the investigation.
Isaac Agudelo,19, from Windsor is wanted for:
• Assault x 3
• Uttering death threats x 6
• Assault with a weapon
• Forcible confinement
• Mischief
• Robbery
• Point firearm
• Theft under $5000
• Point Firearm
Police say Agudelo is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you observe him contact the police right away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | $4.6 billion in COVID-19 financial aid overpayments went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments against the proposed federal gun legislation.
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter
In what researchers are calling a scientific breakthrough, scientists behind a new study may have found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
BREAKING | Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's acetaminophen, ibuprofen to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute it first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III
A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town centre, police said.
Colorado LGBTQ2S+ club shooting suspect charged with hate crimes
The suspect accused of entering a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, was formally charged with hate crimes as well as murder on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
'This is no way to live': Neighbours raise concerns about Waterloo encampment
Residents in a northeast Waterloo community say a nearby encampment as a point of concern, but city officials admit a solution will take time.
-
Guelph police looking for owner of knitted coat worn by alleged home intruder
A 45-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after an elderly woman was confronted by an armed intruder in her home Monday evening.
-
Large amounts of drugs and firearm seized following break and enter
Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection to a break and enter that happened in November.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | $4.6 billion in COVID-19 financial aid overpayments went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
-
LHSC not asking for external assistance among surge in sick kids
Several major Ontario pediatric hospitals say they are not asking for external staff support, as Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario prepares to bring in Red Cross staff until at least the end of the year.
-
Alan Shepard appointed at Western until 2029
Alan Shepard has been appointed to a second term as president of Western University. The decision was unanimous by the University’s Board of Governors and will take Shepard until Jun 30, 2029.
Barrie
-
Colts organization urges fans to use north parking lot after two pedestrian-involved collisions
The Barrie Colts organization is urging its fans to use the north parking lot at the Sadlon Arena following two pedestrian-involved collisions in recent weeks.
-
Casino Rama takes it back to the 90s with performance lineup
Casino Rama is going back in time with performances by some of the biggest hits from the 90s.
-
Barrie mother remains behind bars after 3 pedestrians seriously injured in crash near Sadlon Arena
A 32-year-old Barrie woman charged with impaired driving following a crash that sent three people to trauma centres last week made a brief court appearance in Barrie on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern Ontario
A 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Don't call 911 to complain about where neighbours throw snow: police
Timmins is under a fresh new blanket of snow this week and police are issuing a reminder to the public not to call 911 with complaints about how neighbours are managing their snow clearing.
-
Evidence falls from the sky as Sudbury suspect charged with drug and weapons offences
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 27-year-old woman with trafficking and weapons offences following an incident Monday on Bruce Avenue.
Ottawa
-
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this year
Ottawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
Here's where Ottawa's Dec. 6 vigil will be held
Dec. 6 is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and vigils are being held across the country, including in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Police investigating early morning murder in Toronto
Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating an early morning murder on Danforth Avenue.
-
One person rescued from crane in downtown Toronto
Toronto Fire executed a high-angle rescue after one person barricaded himself inside the cab of a crane near the foot of Yonge Street in downtown Toronto early Tuesday.
-
Mask requirement put into place for Hamilton school board but students and staff will have 'unrestricted option to opt-out'
A public school board in Hamilton will require that all students and staff wear masks but the policy stops well short of an outright mandate.
Montreal
-
Events planned to honour victims of Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary
Tributes are planned today in Montreal to commemorate victims of the Polytechnique shooting on the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy.
-
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments against the proposed federal gun legislation.
-
Montreal police report an over 10 per cent drop in armed violence in 2022
The Montreal police (SPVM) department says its efforts to fight gun violence are working. The force reported that crimes involving firearms decreased by 11 per cent in 2022. The force said that attempted homicides using firearms have decreased 14 per cent from the same period in 2021, and firearm discharges have decreased 13 per cent.
Atlantic
-
'Stabbed multiple times by a stranger': Halifax police seek suspect in connection with random stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is looking for help in finding a suspect in connection with a stabbing in the city Friday evening.
-
Nova Scotia Power, Bell Aliant see spike in copper wire thefts
A Bell Aliant official is welcoming the recent arrest of four people in connection with copper thefts from utility poles in New Brunswick last month but says companies need to remain vigilant.
-
Strang shares tips with families as cold, flu, RSV cases rise in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia’s top doctor is reaching out to families with advice as viruses continue to circulate in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Unidentified victim of alleged serial killer in Winnipeg to be called Buffalo Woman
The unidentified victim of an alleged Winnipeg serial killer will be called Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe or Buffalo Woman.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | $4.6 billion in COVID-19 financial aid overpayments went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
-
Manitoba man facing jail time after 3D-printed pistols found in home
A Manitoba man has been sentenced to jail time after a Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation led to the seizure of several guns, including 3D-printed pistols.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's acetaminophen, ibuprofen to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute it first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | $4.6 billion in COVID-19 financial aid overpayments went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
-
Fentanyl, cocaine and stolen handguns seized during drug bust in Olds and Sundre
An accused drug dealer faces 19 charges after more than $100,000 in illicit drugs was seized during recent searches of two homes and two vehicles in two southern Alberta towns.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's acetaminophen, ibuprofen to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute it first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
-
Red Deer mother and 4 children located: police
Police say a mother and her four children missing from the Red Deer area have been found safe.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Frigid today, but a BIG warm-up Wednesday
The coldest air of the season (so far) is here and it'll stick around all day.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver closer to making drinking alcohol in parks legal year-round – and beaches could be next
The Vancouver Park Board is taking steps to make drinking alcohol in public parks a legal activity all year long – and could soon allow booze at beaches as well.
-
B.C. should triple minimum number of employer-paid sick days, says labour federation
Legislation currently guarantees B.C. workers five days of employer-paid sick leave, but there are calls to triple that number.
-
B.C. community rallies behind family after 6-year-old's death
A flood of grief is sweeping over Richmond, after the family of a six-year-old girl says the child's life was cut tragically short following complications from the flu last month.