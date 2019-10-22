There's another date for arbitration between Unifor and Nemak.

The two sides will sit down for a third time on Nov. 4.

Local 200 president John D'Agnolo tells CTV News the arbitrator pushed their final day back from the originally scheduled date of Oct. 25, but he wouldn't say why.

The two sides are at an impasse over the future of the aluminum casting plant on Windsor's west end.

The union believes their collective agreement requires the plant stay open through 2022, but the company says they intend to shutter it by next June.

Unifor represents 170 employees at the factory, but currently only 100 members are working, the rest are on lay off according to D'Agnolo.

The arbitrator will make a decision by Nov. 18 and both sides have agreed to abide by the decision.