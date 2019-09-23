Union officials say contract talks are set to resume between Unifor and Nemak next week.

Unifor Local 200 president John D’Agnolo expects to get back to the table on Oct. 2., with hopes of settling the dispute over the future for workers at the plant in Windsor.

The workers’ 13-day blockade ended Sept. 15, after Unifor and Nemak reached a negotiated agreement to end the labour dispute.

Unifor laid out a number of demands as the court-imposed deadline to remove the blockade ended and the company agreed to the demands.

They include meeting with Unifor over three dates within a 14-day period to negotiate a resolution to the dispute. If that doesn't happen, both sides will go through a "expedited arbitration process" and agree to abide by the arbitration decision.

No date has been set yet for binding arbitration.

A stipulation that Unifor members won't face discipline "for any issues related to the dispute" was also part of the pact.

Unifor accumulated $89,000 in fines for ignoring a court order to end the unlawful strike. They set up the blockade at the Windsor plant on Sept. 2, in response to Nemak's decision to close the plant in June 2020.

The closure would put 173 employees out of a job, as the company moves the work to Mexico.

The union asked the company to live up to their current collective agreement and keep the plant open until the end of 2022.

The Mexican-owned aluminum casting plant builds engine blocks for General Motors.