Talks between Nemak and Unifor break off
Unifor has taken over the Nemak plant by setting up blockades at the entrances to the facility in protest of a planned closure. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 10:33AM EDT
Contract talks between Nemak and Unifor have broken off and no agreement has been reached.
The two sides were negotiating since Wednesday morning, trying to hammer out a deal.
Unifor wants the plant stay open until 2022, but Nemak wants to close it by next June.
This impasse resulted in a 13-day blockade of the west Windsor plant and three trips to court after the company sought and won an injunction against the union.
Now both sides will head to arbitration on Oct. 15.