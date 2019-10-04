

CTV Windsor





Contract talks between Nemak and Unifor have broken off and no agreement has been reached.

The two sides were negotiating since Wednesday morning, trying to hammer out a deal.

Unifor wants the plant stay open until 2022, but Nemak wants to close it by next June.

This impasse resulted in a 13-day blockade of the west Windsor plant and three trips to court after the company sought and won an injunction against the union.

Now both sides will head to arbitration on Oct. 15.