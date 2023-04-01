‘April showers’ expected Saturday

We will see increasing cloudiness throughout the day Saturday, bringing with them a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm. Some gusty winds up to 60 km/h are also possible. A high of 10 degrees is possible Saturday.

Saturday night will be mainly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the evening before clearing overnight. Saturday night’s low drops to minus 4 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Sunday: Sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Sunday night: Cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.