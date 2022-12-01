Applications open for Windsor’s summer student lottery

A student working for the City of Windsor in the summer job program. (Courtesy City of Windsor / YouTube) A student working for the City of Windsor in the summer job program. (Courtesy City of Windsor / YouTube)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

  • Do you know these people?

    London police are hoping the public can identify two people as part of an ongoing investigation. On Nov. 22, police say a vehicle was reported stolen from a car dealership in the 700 block of Wharncliffe Road south near Ferndale Avenue.

    London police are looking to identify the two people seen in these photos. (Source: London Police Service)

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver