Applications open for Windsor’s summer student lottery

Students looking to get a summer job with the City of Windsor can now apply for the 2023 Summer Student Lottery Program.

The human resources department announced Thursday that applications for the program are currently available on the city’s website.

“To ensure that hiring is fair and equitable, the selection of students to be considered is based on a secured computer program that randomly draws applications for order of consideration,” said a news release from the city.

This summer employment program is a city council-approved initiative, subject to budget approval and in compliance with applicable union collective agreements. The program aims to provide eligible post-secondary students with the opportunity to gain valuable work experience while contributing to the cost of their education.

Applications must be completed and submitted online only by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Recognizing the importance and value of student employment, in addition to the Summer Student Lottery Program, the corporation has a number of opportunities for students to gain valuable work experience serving the local community:

Student positions open for application include:

2023 Summer Student Lottery Program (open to post-secondary students only)

Skate Patrol Lottery (open to students who have completed Grade 10 and are 16 years of age or older and enrolled in school full-time)

Sculpture Park Student (open to post-secondary students in a related field of study)

Recreation Program Instructor/Day Camp Instructor

Lifeguard

Facility Attendant

Marina Attendant

Guide

For complete details and to apply, visit the Employment Opportunities page at www.CityWindsor.ca online.