

CTV Windsor





Leamington's medical marijuana producer Aphria is expanding once again.

Aphria's third phase expansion was approved by the federal government on March 13th and it's now operating at full capacity.

The first harvest from the expansion is expected during the last week of April and is scheduled to produce as much 400-kilograms of cannabis per week.

The expansion has tripled aphria's production capacity.

In the meantime the company says work on Aphria's next expansion is already underway.