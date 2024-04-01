Another delay in trial of Windsor man charged in fatal RetroFest collision

Brett Iler was supposed to stand trial in March, but it has now been delayed to the fall.

Iler is charged with six offences - two counts of careless driving causing death, three counts of careless driving causing bodily harm and one count of careless driving - under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

On May 27, 2022, two people were killed and three others were seriously injured after their classic car was struck by a pickup truck.

The collision happened on Queen’s Line at Dillon Road.

At the time, the victims were participating in the classic car cruise for RetroFest.

Iler’s trial, before a Justice of the Peace at Chatham-Kent’s Provincial Offences office near Blenheim, was scheduled to start in early March.

It was delayed because Iler told the court he needed to have shoulder surgery.

The trial has now been delayed to Oct. 9 through the 11 and a fourth court date of Oct. 17.

Possible penalty: