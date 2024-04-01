WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Another delay in trial of Windsor man charged in fatal RetroFest collision

    The Chatham-Kent Provincial Offences Court near Blenheim, Ont. is seen on March 26, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) The Chatham-Kent Provincial Offences Court near Blenheim, Ont. is seen on March 26, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Brett Iler was supposed to stand trial in March, but it has now been delayed to the fall.

    Iler is charged with six offences - two counts of careless driving causing death, three counts of careless driving causing bodily harm and one count of careless driving - under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

    On May 27, 2022, two people were killed and three others were seriously injured after their classic car was struck by a pickup truck.

    The collision happened on Queen’s Line at Dillon Road.

    At the time, the victims were participating in the classic car cruise for RetroFest.

    Iler’s trial, before a Justice of the Peace at Chatham-Kent’s Provincial Offences office near Blenheim, was scheduled to start in early March.

    It was delayed because Iler told the court he needed to have shoulder surgery.

    The trial has now been delayed to Oct. 9 through the 11 and a fourth court date of Oct. 17.

    Possible penalty:

    • None of the allegations against Iler have been proven in Provincial Offences court.
    • According to OTT Legal - a traffic ticket paralegal service - the penalty for a conviction of careless driving could include up to two years in jail, fines between $490 up to $50,000, licence suspension up to five years, six demerit points, and increased insurance rates.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Long time coming': Budget to include $1B for national school food program

    The federal Liberal government is finally making good on a years-old election campaign pledge, committing Monday to allocate $1 billion over five years to fund a new national school food program. The funding, to be included in the upcoming April 16 budget, will help provide meals to an additional 400,000 Canadian kids a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News