Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy show is this weekend

Scott Elliott, chief organizer of the Amherstburg’s Gone Crazy Car 17th Annual Show. Pictured in Amherstburg, Ont. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Scott Elliott, chief organizer of the Amherstburg’s Gone Crazy Car 17th Annual Show. Pictured in Amherstburg, Ont. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver