Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy show is this weekend

A car show on Sunday is expected to draw hundreds of classic and rare vehicles to Amhertsburg.

The 17th Annual Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy show will be held at Toddy Jones Park (and nearby streets) on Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It's a one stop shop to see custom street machines, muscle cars, sport cars, luxury rides, tuner cars – and even fire trucks. Prizes will be awarded to select standout vehicles.

The festival is free and everyone is welcome. Children can enjoy the park’s playground and splash pad, too. In addition, local shops and vendors will be open for patrons and shoppers.

Vintage Chevy Impala, one of the classic cars to be featured at Amherstburg’s Gone Crazy Car Show. Pictured in Amherstburg, Ont. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Scott Elliot, chief organizer of the event, anticipates several hundred vehicles on to be on display and possibly over 4,000 attendees, both locals and out-of-towners.

"We've had great support from the Town of Amherstburg,” said Elliott.

“They allow us to block the streets all off. They understand the event gets a lot of people into the town. And, they're great to help with supplying the barricades - supplying the essentials that we need to put the show on.”

More information to register your vehicle to participate in the show is available online.