WINDSOR, ONT. -- Masks or face coverings will be required at more places in the Town of Amherstburg.

Amherstburg administration says it is taking action to standardize the rules regarding masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Starting Aug. 28, 2020, Bylaw 2020-046 will be in effect, where a mask that covers the nose and mouth will be required in all indoor public spaces, including places of business,community centres, places of worship, entertainment venues and any common-use areas within a multi-use dwelling (such as lobby, elevator, laundry rooms and corridors).

Exceptions are made for children and those with underlying medical conditions and to comply with the Ontario Human Rights Code.

All locations impacted by this bylaw are required to clearly post visible signage at all entrances of their buildings.

Town officials say if there is any conflict between this bylaw and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s order, then the more stringent provisions shall prevail.

This bylaw does not apply to outdoor public spaces.