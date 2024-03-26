Amherstburg council pulls back on $350 business licensing fee after uproar

A number of businesses in Amherstburg got a surprise bill from the town in the mail this winter and turned up to council in spades Monday night to fight it off.

Sarah Brush, who owns Speck’s Restaurant, opened her mail in February and was shocked to find a new bill for a “municipal business licensing fee” from the town.

“I thought it was pretty redundant,” she said.

Brush said she was blindsided with the $350 licensing fee, which she learned was passed by council in December of 2023.

The licensing bylaw also carries an annual renewal fee of $300.

Brush spoke out at council Monday night on behalf of all affected businesses.

“Whether they knew it or not, it was gonna hit them in the butt,” she said.

According to town officials, businesses were to pay the fee to ensure public and worker health and safety, on a full cost recovery model to the town.

But Brush argued these inspections are already done annually by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.

“They don't need a licensing from Amherstburg to be protected. They are protected,” she said.

Council members admitted Monday night they should have consulted with businesses before approving the fee.

“That's our fault. We needed to take responsibility for that. We should have done this right up front,” said Coun. Linden Crain.

Businesses also complained they weren’t aware of the new licence until the bill arrived.

Town officials Monday admitting the communication, which was done largely over social media, could have been better.

“It can come as sticker shock when they received that letter in the mail. And that is what happened,” said Crain. “And that's on council, we should have looked at it in more detail. And now we're having administration go back to the drawing board and consult.”

After hearing from businesses, Coun. Crain made a motion to suspend the licensing process, refund the $15,000 in fees already paid to the town and start fresh with better consultation.

“I would like to thank the business owners for their patience and for coming forward because if they didn't come forward, we would have no idea that this is a burden right now,” said Crain, noting the intent of the license is sound and it will come back to council in a different form.

“There is merit, we need to make sure that the businesses are operating safely for their employees, for the business owners and the residents that are going in,” said Crain.

“It is a small victory. But you know what it's all about the community,” she said.

“It's not about just me and my business. It's about it's about every business in Amherstburg.”