Ambassador Bridge reopens to traffic after suspicious package investigation
The Ambassador Bridge has reopened after being closed for several hours Sunday night.
Police say they were investigating a suspicious package found in a vehicle on the bridge.
Windsor police first tweeted about the shutdown around 9 p.m. local time, saying the bridge on the Canadian side will be closed for an "undetermined amount of time."
At the time of publication, some traffic was being diverted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
"[Police] took all the cars away and sent them to the tunnel and they made all the trucks park in the compound at [the] duty-free. There's about 50-75 trucks," Todd Marciano, a trucker stuck on the U.S. side of the border, told CTV News.
He noted trucks and cars going into the U.S. weren't being delayed, only those entering Canada.
"We're kind of tossing back and forth the idea of staying [in Detroit overnight] or leaving to drive to Sarnia. My company is wondering how they're going to get the trucks back because they need them Monday morning."
Quebec votes: Party leaders make last appeals in final hours of campaign
Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters Sunday as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots on Oct. 3. Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. During that time, Quebecers will endorse or condemn their leaders' conduct during major language law overhauls, existential questions on provincial identity, and of course, the pandemic.
Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award's panel said.
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Don't cry for me, Alberta, I was leaving anyway. It's Premier Jason Kenney's swan song message as he prepares to depart the province's top job, forced out by the very United Conservative Party he willed into existence.
U.K. scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
The British government on Monday dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts unveiled only days ago that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows.
Scientists call for vigilance, warning another monkey virus could soon be poised to infect humans
Researchers are calling for vigilance in a new study that outlines an obscure family of viruses that causes Ebola-like symptoms in certain monkeys, warning that one of these viruses could soon make the jump to humans.
Phone alerts U.S. responders after car hits tree, killing all 6 inside
A passenger's cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said.
5 things to know for Monday, October 3, 2022
It's voting day in Quebec, a border crossing was unexpectedly closed Sunday night, and the Toronto Raptors begin their pre-season with a win in Edmonton. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region
Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
WRDSB trustee releases court documents connected to temporary suspension
A Waterloo Region District School Board trustee is sharing details of a complaint that led to his temporary suspension from board meetings.
Ontario education workers to release results of strike vote this morning
Education workers in Ontario will be releasing the results of their strike vote this morning.
'Active investigation' in Woodstock
Woodstock police have closed the area of Springbank Avenue and Devonshire Avenue for an “active investigation.” According to a statement from police, officers are requesting the public avoid the area and follow all road closures.
'Active investigation' in Woodstock
Woodstock police have closed the area of Springbank Avenue and Devonshire Avenue for an “active investigation.” According to a statement from police, officers are requesting the public avoid the area and follow all road closures.
OPP seeking assistance in locating woman and newborn baby
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Elgin County detachment is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 27-year-old woman and her newborn baby after receiving a call to check on their well-being.
Poppy use on election signs sparks controversy for two municipal candidates
The use of a remembrance Poppy on election signs in Bradford West Gwillimbury and Newmarket has stirred controversy for two local candidates.
Caledon police seek three suspects in armed robbery investigations
Caledon OPP are searching for three suspects after the second armed in one week.
Smoke pours from Barrie automotive shop as fire crews battle blaze
Fire crews were busy battling a fire at an automotive repair shop in Barrie on Sunday.
Phone alerts U.S. responders after car hits tree, killing all 6 inside
A passenger's cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said.
Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region
Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
Ontario police warn public roof repair scam circulating
Police in Parry Sound are warning northern Ontario residents about a roof repair fraud scam believed to be targeting older adults.
Police investigating 'unnecessary and unacceptable' behaviour during post-Panda Game party in Sandy Hill
Seven people have been arrested and dozens of tickets were handed out for open alcohol and excessive noise during Panda Game celebrations in Ottawa on Saturday. Police say they are investigating "unnecessary and unacceptable" behaviour.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa company hopes redesign can spark office return
At Orangutech Inc., new office on Metcalfe Street, the Ottawa tech firm has left cubicles behind, opting instead for a large, open, communal space.
Plenty of sunshine to start the week in Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 15 C today.
Police set to reveal new information on Toronto man’s remains found in Uxbridge pond
Police are set to provide new information on a Toronto man’s remains found in a hockey bag floating in a pond last spring.
-
Sex workers challenging criminal laws in court, citing Charter violation
An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional.
First blast of cold weather set to hit southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is set to get its first blast of cold weather this season.
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign.
-
Quebec votes: Party leaders make last appeals in final hours of campaign
Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters Sunday as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots on Oct. 3. Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. During that time, Quebecers will endorse or condemn their leaders' conduct during major language law overhauls, existential questions on provincial identity, and of course, the pandemic.
Body found in trunk of torched car in downtown Montreal: police
A body was discovered in the trunk of a burned-out car in downtown Montreal Sunday night, according to police (SPVM).
Police respond as thousands gather for chaotic Dalhousie University homecoming parties
Thousands of party-goers filled several streets in Halifax Saturday night as part of unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming events, Halifax Regional Police say.
-
Over 48,000 customers still waiting for power to be restored in N.S. and P.E.I.
More than 48,000 customers were still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Sunday around 3:30 p.m.
Phone and internet service restoration still a priority in P.E.I. after Fiona
Nine days after Hurricane Fiona battered Prince Edward Island, tens of thousands remain without power, but with so many downed lines, electricity isn’t the only thing that needs to be fixed.
Advance polls open Monday for municipal election
Voters in Winnipeg can have their say early in this month's municipal election starting Monday.
-
Residential School Totem Pole raised in Assiniboine Park
Visitors to Assiniboine Park can now learn more about the history of Canada's residential schools at a newly-erected totem pole gifted to the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO).
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Don't cry for me, Alberta, I was leaving anyway. It's Premier Jason Kenney's swan song message as he prepares to depart the province's top job, forced out by the very United Conservative Party he willed into existence.
Southview shooting sends 1 to hospital
One person was shot in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Sunday evening.
-
Generous donation helps Calgary firefighter send specialized equipment to firefighters in Ukraine
Specialized equipment no longer needed by the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is being sent to firefighters in Ukraine thanks to a generous donation from an Alberta entrepreneur.
Calgary's Run for the Cure return brings in thousands of runners, dollars
The 28th annual Calgary Run for the Cure brought out thousands of pink-clad people who care Sunday morning.
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Don't cry for me, Alberta, I was leaving anyway. It's Premier Jason Kenney's swan song message as he prepares to depart the province's top job, forced out by the very United Conservative Party he willed into existence.
-
'The lunatics are trying to take over': Quotes from Kenney's time in Alberta politics
Premier Jason Kenney announced in May, following a leadership review, that he would be stepping down. Here are some key quotes from his time in Alberta politics:
Wanted man not found after police close south Edmonton area
A portion of Rabbit Hill Road SW was closed on Sunday as Edmonton police searched a home for a person wanted on outstanding warrants.
No rain relief in sight for crews battling Metro Vancouver park fire after 'warmest September in history'
After one of the driest months on record in Metro Vancouver, Environment Canada says it will be a week to 10 days before the region sees any rain.
-
B.C. man who installed hidden cameras in workplace bathrooms sentenced for voyeurism, child pornography
A B.C. man has been sentenced to one year in jail for voyeurism and child pornography, charges that stemmed in part from filming his colleagues and their children with "strategically placed" hidden cameras in workplace bathrooms.
B.C. experts call for more to be done to counter COVID-19 misinformation about vaccines, ivermectin
Two Vancouver medical experts are calling for more to be done to counter the spread of COVID-19 misinformation, after a fresh warning was issued about taking ivermectin.