Alleged thieves steal keys to downtown business, use them to break in next day

Windsor police are turning to the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly broke into a downtown business twice, and used a debit card stolen from an employee at the store.

Police say a woman was captured on surveillance on Nov. 19 around 11 p.m. entering the back door of a business in the 100 block of Wyandotte Avenue East. While inside, police say the suspect stole and employee’s bag that had a wallet, debit and credit cards, personal items and keys to the business inside.

Around 8 a.m. the next morning, the same woman, accompanied by a man, returned to the business using the stolen keys to get inside. At this time they allegedly stole an iPad and a bag of frozen French fries.

Police say the woman was then captured on video surveillance at two convenience stores on Nov. 21 using the stolen debit card to make fraudulent purchases.

Police describe the woman as white, 30-40 years old, with long black hair. At the time of the Nov. 19 incident, she wore a gray toque, gray hooded jacket, and running shoes.

The man she was with is described as white, with a ponytail. During the alleged theft on Nov. 20 he wore an orange jumpsuit and carried a Puma gym bag.

Police say both suspects are wanted for break and enter and theft under $5,000. The woman is also wanted for fraud under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com