WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Alleged shoplifters arrested at Winners, Marshalls, and HomeSense stores in Windsor

    Dedicated shoppers line up in the rain as Marshalls opens its doors for the first time in Windsor. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Dedicated shoppers line up in the rain as Marshalls opens its doors for the first time in Windsor. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

    Windsor police are cracking down on shoplifters during the busy holiday season.

    Officers arrested 14 people and recovered $4,250 in stolen merchandise during a blitz last week.

    From Dec. 5-7, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) worked with the TJX Security Team at Winners, Marshalls, and HomeSense stores in Windsor to identify and arrest suspected shoplifters.

    Police released the results on social media on Monday.

    The specialized POP Unit was launched in 2018 to focus on sustained crime problems in neighbourhoods across the city.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News