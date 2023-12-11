Alleged shoplifters arrested at Winners, Marshalls, and HomeSense stores in Windsor

Windsor police are cracking down on shoplifters during the busy holiday season.

Officers arrested 14 people and recovered $4,250 in stolen merchandise during a blitz last week.

From Dec. 5-7, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) worked with the TJX Security Team at Winners, Marshalls, and HomeSense stores in Windsor to identify and arrest suspected shoplifters.

Police released the results on social media on Monday.

The specialized POP Unit was launched in 2018 to focus on sustained crime problems in neighbourhoods across the city.