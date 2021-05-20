WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are asking for the public assistance to identify the two people of interest after police say a store employee was assaulted during a robbery.

OPP responded to a report of a robbery at a business on King Street East in Essex on May 12 at about 8 p.m.

Police say investigation determined that the individuals entered the store and removed items, as they were attempting to leave, a store employee was assaulted in the process.

The staff member was not injured during the incident.

The individuals fled in a white SUV.

On Wednesday, the Essex County OPP Crime Unit identified the driver of the white SUV. A warrant is being sought for a 34-year-old male from Essex.

Police are asking for the public assistance to identify the other persons of interest in the robbery. Two men and a woman have yet to be identified.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.