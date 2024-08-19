Alleged impaired motorcyclist charged after crash

A 24-year-old Wallaceburg motorcyclist has been charged with impaired driving after a crash.

At 8 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Margaret Avenue in Wallaceburg involving a motorcycle.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer believed the man to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police say the man refused to comply with a breath test and was arrested.

The 24-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and released with a future court date. The man was charged with impaired driving and numerous Highway Traffic Act offences.