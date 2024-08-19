WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Alleged impaired motorcyclist charged after crash

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A 24-year-old Wallaceburg motorcyclist has been charged with impaired driving after a crash.

    At 8 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Margaret Avenue in Wallaceburg involving a motorcycle.

    The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer believed the man to be under the influence of alcohol.

    Police say the man refused to comply with a breath test and was arrested.

    The 24-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and released with a future court date. The man was charged with impaired driving and numerous Highway Traffic Act offences.

