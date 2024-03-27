WINDSOR
    • Alleged impaired driver hits house, drives across lawn

    Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    A 47-year-old Chatham man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he hit a house.

    On Wednesday at 12:28 a.m., police responded to a collision on Tissiman Avenue in Chatham. It was reported the vehicle had struck a house and drove across a lawn.

    Upon arrival, officers believed the man to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested him. The man was transported to police headquarters for tests.

    The 47-year-old Chatham man was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He was released with conditions and a future court date of April 8.

