Alleged impaired driver crashes into two parked Canada Post vehicles

A 33-year-old Leamington man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he crashed into two parked Canada Post vehicles.

Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Erie Street in Wheatley at 8:18 p.m. on Monday.

Officers say a vehicle had struck two parked Canada Post vehicles and then came to rest in a ditch.

Police say they believed the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

He was charged with having a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit. He was released with conditions and a future court date of April 3.