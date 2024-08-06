WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Alleged impaired driver arrested following collision report: Police

    An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region) An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region)
    The Lakeshore OPP have arrested a LaSalle man following a report of a collision.

    On Tuesday around 12:45 a.m., officers received reports in the parking lot of the Belle River Marina on Lake Street in Lakeshore.

    Upon arrival, the OPP said the driver hit a parked security vehicle.

    “Officers believed the driver had previously consumed alcohol,” said a news release. “The driver was placed under arrest and taken to a local detachment for further tests.”

    A 39-year-old LaSalle man is now facing charges for operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

