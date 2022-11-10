Allegations of racism under investigation at Chatham-Kent high school

Allegations of racism are being investigated at a Chatham-Kent high school, according to the school board.

A student at Chatham-Kent Secondary School posted on social media that “a couple weeks ago I wore my durag to school, and my teacher told me to take it off because I, “look like a gangster.” The student said he secretly started recording the conversation with his teacher on his phone.

The Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB) confirmed they are investigating in a statement to CTV News Windsor.

“The Lambton Kent District School Board is aware of the video and is investigating further. For the protection of personal information, we are not able to provide any specific comments,” said the statement.

The student said in the post that he sent the vice principal the video, and they ensured him that something would be done to the teacher. Since then, he has switched classes.

It is unknown if any disciplinary action has been taken by the board.

CTV News has also reached out to the student for comment.