WINDSOR
Windsor

    • All grey all day: Overcast skies, chance of precipitation in Windsor’s upcoming forecast

    A peregrine falcon is seen with snow on its eye in this viewer-submitted image from December 2023 in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Mark Hewer) A peregrine falcon is seen with snow on its eye in this viewer-submitted image from December 2023 in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Mark Hewer)

    December is off to a grey and dreary start, and Windsor’s upcoming forecast shows no signs of that letting up.

    According to Environment Canada, cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of drizzle is expected late Saturday evening and overnight, with fog patches developing after midnight. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, with a low of 4 C.

    For the latter half of the weekend, Windsor will see cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of drizzle and periods of rain beginning in the morning on Sunday. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, with winds of 30 km/h and gusts of up to 50 km/h. The high will reach 7 C.

    On Sunday night overcast skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers will linger, with sustained winds of 20 km/h, gusts of up to 40 km/h, and a low of 2 C.

    The beginning of the workweek will again see cloudy skies and a high of 3 C during the daytime hours, with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries and a low of – 1 C overnight.

     

    Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast

    Saturday night: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle late this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near midnight. Low plus 4.

    Sunday: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle early in the morning. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 7.

    Monday: Cloudy. High plus 3.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 3.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

    Friday: Cloudy. High plus 5. 

