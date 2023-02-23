All buses cancelled, freezing drizzle advisory in effect

With a freezing drizzle advisory in effect, all board provided transportation in the city of Windsor as well as in Essex County is cancelled for the day.

With temperatures still near the freezing mark, periods of freezing drizzle are expected throughout the morning.

Environment Canada warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may be icy and slippery.

Power Outages

In the City of Windsor, thousands of power outages are still reported, with the hardest hit area downtown, where more than 1,000 customers are without electricity.

In the county, Essex Power is reporting clusters of outages throughout LaSalle and Amherstburg with 133 customers in LaSalle without power and nearly 3,000 in Amherstburg.

Regions impacted by power outages as of 6:40 a,.m. on Feb. 23, 2023. (Source: Enwin)