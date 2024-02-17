Alerts for minor flooding, gale, freezing spray issued for Lake Erie in Chatham-Kent
Canada's weather authority is warning of freezing spray and high winds around the western coast of Lake Erie — and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) is alerting residents along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent that these conditions could result in minor flooding.
Environment Canada issued gale and freezing spray warnings for western Lake Erie at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Winds are predicted to pickup late Saturday evening and will continue into late Sunday afternoon.
Forecasts are predicting winds will peak overnight between 40 to 50 km/h, with gusts up to 65 km/h.
As a result, LTVCA is warning waves could be up to three meters on open water and up to two meters nearshore.
“Based on these weather forecasts, there is a risk of minor flooding along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent from late this evening through Sunday afternoon,” the LTVCA said in a news release.
“Until temperatures rise back above freezing Sunday afternoon, any standing water or spray coming over the shoreline could freeze across the ground or onto structures.”
The conservation authority added it is concerned about shoreline erosions or damage to shoreline protections.
Residents are urged to take precautions when anywhere near the shores of Lake Erie this weekend.
The advisory is in effect until Feb. 19.
