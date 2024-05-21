Alert issued following 13 fentanyl overdoses last week

An opioid alert has been issued after 13 overdoses in Windsor-Essex over the last week.

The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an elevated number of opioid overdoses between May 12 and May 18.

In total, there were thirteen 13 opioid overdoses reported amongst Emergency Department visits, all 13 of which involved fentanyl.

Partners involved in the WECOSS, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and police services, say they continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.