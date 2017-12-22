

CTV Windsor





Ruthven’s Meghan Agosta will compete for Canada at her fourth Olympic Games.

Agosta was one of 23 players named Friday by Hockey Canada and Canadian Olympic Committee officials to the national women’s hockey team for the upcoming Olympics in South Korea.

Agosta, 30, has represented Canada at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, winning gold medals at all three tournaments. At the 2010 Winter Olympics, Agosta was named MVP.

Three goaltenders, six defenders and 14 forwards will make up this year’s team, which has already had several exhibition games and aims to win gold in PyeongChang in 2018.

“We've had a really tough schedule, we've played 11 international games so far and about 20 games against the Alberta boys midget teams and I’m really, really happy with where we're at and really excited about our future,” said head coach Laura Schuler.

“Canada’s strong tradition of hockey talent is on display here, there is so much talent and depth on this team,” said Isabelle Charest, PyeongChang 2018 Team Canada Chef de Mission. “I am excited to watch them defend their gold medal in PyeongChang and can’t wait to cheer them on.”

The team hopes to bring home its fifth-straight gold medal and will play its first Olympic game in South Korea on February 11th against Russia.