Windsor police seized two loaded guns and suspected crystal meth and fentanyl during a bust at a Windsor motel room.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation regarding the possible illegal possession of firearms.

Surveillance was conducted on the subject of the investigation.

DIGS members determined the subject was frequenting a motel room located in the 1400 block of Division Road.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search the involved room.

On Friday, Feb. 15 around 12:50 p.m., officers executed the search warrant with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit.

Two men and one woman were located inside the involved motel room and arrested without incident.

As a result of searching the arrested individuals and the involved motel room officers seized a number of items including: a loaded 9mm pistol, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl powder, over $5,000 in Canadian currency, ammunition for both seized firearms, digital scale, numerous cell phones and a bill counter.

Officers also searched a vehicle associated to the group and recovered a second shotgun.

Michael Pereira,a 40-year-old man of no fixed address, Brett Harris, a 41-year-old man from Windsor and Rickie-Lee Barker, a 30-year-old woman of no fixed address face an array of firearm and drug related charges with a combined total of 68 offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.